Junior Boks thrash Uruguay 104-7 in U20 World Championship opener

The South Africans dominated the match and scored 15 tries.

The South African Junior Springboks opened their U20 World Championship campaign with an emphatic 104-7 win against Uruguay in Tbilisi, Georgia on Saturday.

The Junior Boks scored 15 tries in a performance that would have made every other team at the tournament take note.

Coach Kevin Foote’s side are the defending champions. They are without regular U20 captain Riley Norton and flyhalf Vusi Moyo, who have been called up to the senior Springboks squad. Also, first choice flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed is suspened.

It mattered little as the South Africans dominated every department of the match, over the full 80 minutes. Uruguay had a few moments when they threatened the South Africans’ try line, but excellent defence kept the tier two nation from crossing the line, until the 81st minute when they eventually found a way over for their only score.

Foote will be pleased with his team’s performance. They took control up front early on and bossed the set-pieces and breakdowns. And at the back, they ran riot, with a number of players impressing.

It would be unfair to single out specific players because this was a team performance, with every player, including the bench-sitters, playing their part.

A number of high-quality tries were scored – by Markus Muller, Jordan Steenkamp (3), Risima Khosa (3), Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (2), Cheswill Jooste, Jayden Brits (2), Siphosethu Mnebelele, and Gert Kemp.

Alzeadon Felix kicked two conversions, Luan Giliomee slotted three conversions and Akahlulwa Boqwana knocked over five conversions.

The Junior Boks led 50-0 at the half-time break and added another 54 points in the second period.

They are next up against hosts Georgia on Thursday in Tbilisi.