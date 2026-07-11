USA Women edge Springbok Women in close Loftus Versfeld encounter

Two weeks. Two different results.

It was not to be for the Springbok Women as they were unable to get another victory over the USA Women. The final score at Loftus Versfeld reads 26-19 to the visitors.

Trailing 12-14 at halftime, the Springbok Women were caught napping at the start of the second half as it took the Americans less than two minutes to score. Left winger Telesi Uhatafe scored her first try, which was converted by centre Vogel.

The visitors kept taking the match to the South Africans and in the 48th minute, the hosts were put on a warning for repeated infringements. Shortly after the warning, Springbok number eight Logan Welman was shown a yellow card.

Uhatafe looked to have capitalised playing against 14 South Africans, however, her try was chalked off. A brilliant tackle on her by Springbok fullback Eloise Webb saved the day. When Welman returned 10 minutes later, the score remained unaltered from when she left the field.

Although Swys de Bruin introduced the ‘Blom Squad’, lineouts continued to missfire for the Boks and numerous set piece opportunities were wasted.

Handling errors prove costly

Uhatafe proved to be a thorn in the side of the South Africans as she eventually scored her second try of the afternoon. At 26-12, the Bok Women found their magic again, with centre Ayanda Malinga crossing the tryline. Winger Jakkie Cilliers added the extras and with 12 minutes to play, the difference was seven points.

Handling errors and a misfiring lineout did not help the Boks’ efforts to draw level. With the lineouts being unsuccessful, the Boks opted for tap kicks when being rewarded at the breakdown. In another instance, after another lineout throw went awry, the Boks opted for a scrum. This proved a decision they’d regret as the USA Women won the penalty.

More chances went begging and as the hooter sounded, the USA Women booted the ball down field after a knock on by the South Africans. Poor decision making from the resulting attack, saw the ball being booted into touch and the full time whistle being blown.

The second half as it happened:

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Not done yet Springbok centre Malinga dazzles and scores to reduce the deficit. Cilliers slots the conversion and the USA Women’s lead is down to seven with 12 minutes to play.

USA Women extend their lead Uhatafe scores her second try of the match as the visitors take their tally to 26 points. Vogel is unable to add the extras.

Sigh of relief USA winger Uhatafe thought she had scored her second try of the afternoon, but it was chalked off after a TMO review. She failed to release the ball after a good tackle by Webb. The Boks breathe a sigh of relief.

Boks down to 14 Springbok No 8 Welman is shown a yellow card after the South Africans conceded another penalty. The USA are on the prowl.

We’re underway for the second half The second half kicked off at 14:38 and, less than two minutes later, USA left winger Uhatafe increased the visitors’ lead. Vogel added two more points to take the score to 12-21.

14:35 | Springbok Women trail USA after tight first half

A tense opening period leaves the hosts chasing a close deficit at Loftus despite a thrilling length-of-the-field effort. The visitors opened the scoring through loosehead prop Hope Rogers, with centre Bella Vogel adding the extras. The women in green and gold opened their account through left winger Alichia Arries, who sprinted from within her own half to the tryline, showing blistering pace to the delight of those in the stands at Loftus.

Errors prove costly

Winger Jakkie Cilliers converted the try to level the scores. The half was largely characterised by poor decision-making and handling from both teams.

In the 30th minute, the Bok Women thought they had taken the lead when Cilliers dotted down after a powerful run that started on the other tryline. However, the TMO noted that it was indeed the USA Women who had scored at the other end, again through Rogers. Vogel slotted a brilliant conversion near her touchline and restored her side’s seven-point lead.

The Boks refused to lie down, with hooker Micke Gunter reducing the deficit. Cilliers was unable to slot her conversion from the tryline, leaving the Boks trailing by two at half-time.

The first half as it happened:

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Boks behind by two at the break The half-time score sees the Bok Women trail at the break by 12 points to 14 from the vistors. We’ll be back for the second half.

From touchline to tryline Again, the Boks bounced back. Gunter scored for the South Africans in the 34th minute. Cilliers was unable to slot the conversion, leaving the scoreboard reading 12-14 to the USA Women.

From one end of the pitch to the other The Boks thought Cilliers had scored a magnificent try by running from her own tryline all the way to dot down at the other end of the pitch. However, after TMO intervention, it was confirmed that Rogers had scored at the other end instead. A brilliant conversion from near the touchline saw Vogel restore the visitors’ seven-point lead.

Boks bounce back The Boks bounced back through left winger Arries, who made a powerful run from inside her own half to the tryline. Cilliers added the extras to level the scores.

USA open the scoring USA loosehead prop Rogers scored the first try of the match in the 22nd minute. It was converted by Vogel to take the visitors’ lead to seven points.

13:00

An eager crowd has made its way into Loftus Versfeld as kick-off approaches in the Women’s Incoming Series clash between the Springbok Women and the USA Women.

The South Africans were triumphant during the historic clash at Ellis Park Stadium last week. The women in green and gold put 34 points on the board and conceded 21.

Caxton Network News is in Pretoria to see if the Springbok Women can get another victory.

The USA Women’s captain, Georgie Perris-Redding, won the coin toss and elected to kick off.

Starting XVs

Position Springbok Women USA Women 15 Fullback Eloise Webb Ashley Cowdrey 14 Right Wing Jakkie Cilliers Bulou Mataitoga 13 Outside Centre Ayanda Malinga Tessa Hann 12 Inside Centre Aphiwe Ngwevu Bella Vogel 11 Left Wing Alichia Arries Telesi Uhatafe 10 Flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg Kristin Bitter 9 Scrumhalf Unam Tose Olivia Ortiz Number 8 Logan Welman Freda Tafuna 7 Openside Flanker Catha Jacobs Georgie Perris-Redding (C) 6 Blindside Flanker Sizophila Solontsi Hann Humphreys 5 Lock Danelle Lochner Hallie Taufoou 4 Lock Vainah Ubisi Emerson Allen 3 Tighthead Prop Babalwa Latsha (C) Elizabeth Cook 2 Hooker Micke Gunter Kathryn Treder 1 Loosehead Prop Sanelisiwe Charlie Hope Rogers

Replacements:

South Africa: 16 Anushka Groenewald 17 Yonela Ngxingolo 18 Nombuyekezo Mdliki 19 Nomsa Mokwai 20 Lerato Makua 21 Sinelitha Noxeke 22 Anacadia Minnaar 23 Maceala Samboya

USA: 16 Chloe Hill-Huse 17 Alivia Leatherman 18 Reece Woods 19 Rachel Ehrecke 20 Kapoina Bailey 21 Taina Tukuafu 22 Katana Howard 23 Alev Kelter

Who's your Springbok Women star of the match? (Required) Sanelisiwe Charlie Micke Gunter Babalwa Latsha (C) Vainah Ubisi Danelle Lochner Sizophila Solontsi Catha Jacobs Logan Welman Unam Tose Libbie Janse van Rensburg Alichia Arries Aphiwe Ngwevu Ayanda Malinga Jakkie Cilliers Eloise Webb Anushka Groenewald Yonela Ngxingolo Nombuyekezo Mdliki Nomsa Mokwai Lerato Makua Sinelitha Noxeke Anacadia Minnaar Maceala Samboya CAPTCHA

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