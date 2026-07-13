Tiny Graskop boxing club punches above its weight to clinch double national gold

Highlands Boxing Club has put Graskop, a tiny town in Mpumalanga, firmly on South Africa’s boxing map after two of its young fighters, Arion Fraser and Dylan Roets, were crowned national champions at the South African National Boxing Championships in Cape Town this past weekend, reports Lowvelder.

Roets also walked away with the prestigious Best Youth Boxer award after an outstanding tournament.

Punches against the odds

For coach Nicole Fraser, the achievement is about far more than two gold medals.

“We are a small community club in Graskop, and boxing does not receive the same recognition or support as other sports like rugby and soccer. Winning two national gold medals proves that talent can come from anywhere with the right guidance, hard work and determination,” she said.

The road to Cape Town was anything but easy. As a non-profit club that relies on donations, Highlands faced a major setback when anticipated funding assistance failed to materialise just days before the championships.

“Thanks to the amazing support of our community, we made it happen, and these boys grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” Fraser said.

Coach Lance Gibson said the victory belongs to everyone who believed in the club.

“It means everything. It proves that a small town like Graskop can compete with the best in the country. This gold is for every kid who walks through our gym doors and dreams big.”

Growth under pressure

The coaches praised the dedication shown by both boxers throughout months of intensive preparation.

“What impressed me most was how much both boys have grown as boxers,” Fraser said. “Arion’s technical skills, ring intelligence and composure were exceptional throughout the tournament, while Dylan developed into a confident boxer capable of defeating opponents with far more experience.”

Gibson added that their composure under pressure made the ultimate difference.

“In a four-day knockout tournament you get tired, you get injured and the pressure builds. Both Arion and Dylan stayed calm, stuck to the game plan and got stronger with each bout.”

An unbelievable dream realised

For Roets, being crowned national champion is still sinking in.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I can’t believe I did it!”

He described his final against the Eastern Cape as his toughest contest and said he was especially proud to be named Best Youth Boxer. Fraser Jr admitted the experience still feels surreal.

“When the referee lifted my hand, all I could think about was how the long hours of training had finally paid off.”

Sights set on Mozambique

Both champions have already set their sights on representing South Africa at the Region 5 Games in Maputo, Mozambique, later this year. The coaches expressed their immense gratitude to everyone who helped make the trip possible.

“These gold medals belong to everyone who believed in Highlands,” Fraser said. “Every donation, every message of encouragement and every supporter who stood behind us helped make this dream possible.”

Gibson echoed the sentiment: “You funded more than a trip. You funded belief. This is your gold too.”

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