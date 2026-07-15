Cheetahs unleash world cup-winning scrumhalf

Faf de Klerk will make his first competitive appearance for the Cheetahs since returning from Japan after being named to start against the Lions in this Sunday’s (July 19) Currie Cup opener in Bloemfontein.

The two-time world cup-winning scrumhalf was the franchise’s headline signing ahead of the new season and will pull on the famous orange and white jersey for the first time in a competitive fixture.

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He partners veteran flyhalf Jaco van der Walt in an experienced halfback combination, while captain Neels Volschenk leads a settled forward pack that includes Victor Sekekete, Carl Wegner, and Ramon Uys.

Head coach Frans Steyn believes the Cheetahs are well placed heading into the new campaign despite a disrupted pre-season.

“I’m positive about the season. We had a couple of injuries, but most of the players are back. Everyone is fit and training, and there’s a good vibe in the camp,” Steyn said.

The former Springbok utility back is expecting a stern examination from last season’s beaten finalists.

Steyn is expecting a stern examination from last season’s beaten finalists.

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“The Lions are a quality outfit and are well coached. We can only control what is in our hands: preparing and executing our plans well. I think all the teams in this year’s Currie Cup are well coached and have good players who will do well this year.”

Volschenk echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying the Cheetahs are bracing for a fierce contest regardless of the matchday squad the Johannesburg outfit fields.

“It doesn’t matter which team the Lions select; they are talented players with good coaches. It is a good opportunity to measure yourself against them in the opening game of the season. We’ll have to play good rugby to get a positive result,” the skipper added.

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CHEETAHS – 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Cohen Jasper, 13 Munier Hartzenberg, 12 Zander du Plessis, 11 Michael Annies, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Neels Volschenk (c), 7 Juan Venter, 6 Ramon Uys, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Tielman Niewoudt.

Bench: 16 Juan Smal, 17 Dux Manyama, 18 Frankie Dos Reis, 19 Simon Muller, 20 Daniel Maartens, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Ethan Wentzel, 23 Prince Nkabinde.

The post Faf starts in Bloem catfight appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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