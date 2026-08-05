KZN residents fly SA flag at Masters Hockey World Cup

North Durban residents Wendy Horn (56) and Robyn Wiggett (58), along with Highway resident Kerry Ras, have been selected to represent the SA Masters Hockey (over 55) team at the World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cup in Belgium. The tournament gets underway this week, reports Northglen News.

The women’s team will come up against Australia, Germany and USA in their pool and they are expecting a tough competition.

“We are expecting fierce competition. The last Masters World Cup we finished fourth in the play-off semi-finals and it was a narrow 1-0 loss. We would love to get out of our pool and go from there. This is a wonderful opportunity for us and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead. Wendy, Kerry and I are part of the short corner team so we will play a pivotal role in the team,” Wiggett said.

Wiggett, the deputy head in charge of sports and marketing at Virginia Preparatory School, will appear in her third Masters World Cup.

For Horn, this will be her fourth appearance at a Masters World Cup and she has been named the vice-captain of the team.

“I was captain at the last two Masters World Cups so I’m looking forward to being a vice-captain. It just takes some of the pressure off the field and allows me to be able to play freely. We are also lucky to be surrounded by a great leadership team. We all work together,” she said.

Horn, who also does surfski paddling and masters lifesaving, said it was an honour to represent her country in masters competitions.

“Some things never lose their magic and representing your country is one of them. What I love about masters hockey is everyone brings their own strengths and life experiences and we use that to make the team stronger. There’s a real appreciation for what each person contributes. You support each other and celebrate each other. We stop competing with each other, we start competing for each other, that really epitomises Masters hockey. Playing masters hockey isn’t simply about turning up on the day, it really takes commitment,” she said.

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