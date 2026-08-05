Springboks unveil limited-edition jersey for All Blacks tests

Nike and SA Rugby unveiled a Springbok jersey ‘like no other’ today (August 5) for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour.

The Boks meet the All Blacks in the first of four tests at Ellis Park on August 22, ending a 30-year wait for the resumption of a test series between the two great rugby nations – and they will do so in a specially commissioned jersey that honours the team’s connection to the nation.

At the heart of the jersey design is a subtle, tone-on-tone graphic featuring the lyrics of South Africa’s national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, printed in the shape of the South African flag.

The words in all five languages – Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Afrikaans and English – will be carried on the team’s chests as they represent the convergence of South Africa’s diverse voices, histories and communities.

Created with Nike’s athlete-first approach to design, the jersey combines lightweight performance construction with a fit engineered for the demands of the modern game – featuring Nike FIT ADV, engineered from superior materials and a rigorous testing protocol.

Every detail is designed to help athletes move with speed, confidence and focus, enabling The Springboks to play with the adaptability and creativity that have become hallmarks of their success.

The jersey reflects the promise of the tour to be ‘like no other’ and will only appear in the four Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tests.

“This truly is a tour like no other and so is this jersey,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Nike have outdone themselves in developing a design that speaks directly and honestly to the motivation of the team and management – they play for the people of South Africa and wear their hearts on their sleeve; now they will wear the words of the anthem on their chests.”

The jersey will go on sale on tomorrow (August 6) at three different price points from Nike stores and Nike.com, at Springbok retail stores in Sandton, Menlyn Park and Canal Walk, and all good sports stores.

The post New Springbok jersey revealed appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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