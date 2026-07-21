Network Sport

Young Benoni angler reels in first national title

A talented youngster recorded the biggest haul of fish in his category at the SA Junior National Surfcasting Championships in KZN.

4 minutes ago
Lebohang Pita Less than a minute
Ezra Stephen with his national and angler of the tournament titles. Photo: Supplied

Just a year after representing South Africa at the Surfcasting World Championships in Spain, Mackenzie Park saltwater angler Ezra Stephen continues to make waves on the national stage, reports Benoni City Times.

The talented youngster landed his maiden national title at the third SA Junior National Surfcasting Championships in Amanzimtoti earlier this month, completing a remarkable rise after finishing third in 2023 and claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2025

Stephen was also crowned the tournament’s top angler after recording the biggest haul in his category with 21 fish.

The achievement was even more impressive considering he outperformed 19 rivals, despite being the only inland-based competitor in the field, with the rest hailing from Durban.

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4 minutes ago
Lebohang Pita Less than a minute

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Lebohang Pita

Lebohang Pita is journalist for the Benoni City Times. He covers sports and general news for the newspaper. He also writes a bi-weekly column called The Corner Flag, which covers a range of sports-related topics.

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