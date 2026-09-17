Bafana Bafana’s Relebohile Mofokeng prepares for Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzeň

All eyes will be on Bafana Bafana’s Sharpeville-born young star Relebohile Mofokeng when his new team Royale Union Saints-Gilloise travel to Czechia to face Viktoria Plzeň tonight, (September 17) in the Europa League, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Kick-off time is at 21:00.

This could be a big night for Mofokeng to shine under the European lights and express his God-given talent against one of the biggest clubs. This is another massive opportunity for him to shine on the world football stage.

He has been outstanding for Saints-Gilloise whether he comes off the bench or he starts the game.

His impact and contribution since joining the team cannot be ignored; he has already made his name in the Belgian Pro League with goals. This is a big night for Mofokeng to showcase himself on the European football stage.

He has been on everyone’s lips since he joined Saint-Gilloise from Orlando Pirates. The move came after Bafana Bafana was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Mofokeng was one of the standout players during the global tournament in June.

He left the rest of the team behind to fly to Belgium for a medical test and joined the team for pre-season.

The whole Vaal, including his parents, will be glued to their television screens tonight to watch Mofokeng.

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