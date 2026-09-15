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Middelburg road running official appointed team leader for world champs

A Mpumalanga woman will lead a team of runners at an international athletics event in Denmark.

5 minutes ago
Tobie van den Bergh 1 minute read
Johanita Bester. Photo: Supplied

Experienced athletics and road running official Johanita Bester has been appointed by Athletics South Africa as the team leader for the squad participating in the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, from September 19 to 20.

According to the Middelburg Observer, the team leader will be responsible for providing the necessary leadership, co-ordination, administrative support and overall team management to ensure the successful participation of Team South Africa.

Management team

The management team consists of:
Johanita Bester – team leader
Aubrey Isaacs – team manager
Hilde du Plessis – team manager
Thabang Maleka – ASA logistics manager
Catherine Skosana – female team coach (half-marathon)
Samuel Sepeng – male team coach (5km and mile)
Violet Semenya – female team coach (5km and mile)

Squad selection

A strong team has been selected, featuring big names such as Tayla Kavanagh and Glenrose Xaba, while veteran Elroy Gelant has also been included.

The half-marathon (21.1km) team is Ngconde Matwebu, Cwenga Rose, Elroy Gelant, Cacisile Sosibo, Glenrose Xaba and Karabo Mailula.

The 5km squad features Thapelo Ramakhoase, Maxime Chaumeton, Tayla Kavanagh and Zanthe Taljaard.

Competing in the one mile event are Tshepo Tshite, Dumisani Motloung, Karabo More and Carina Viljoen.

Local ties

Bester’s husband, Paul, is the president of Athletics Mpumalanga, and the couple have lived in Middelburg for years.

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5 minutes ago
Tobie van den Bergh 1 minute read

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Charlene Somduth

Charlene Somduth is a hard news journalist at Caxton Network News. She joined the editorial team in 2026. Charlene started her career in journalism in 2008 and takes a keen interest in writing crime and court articles.

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