Middelburg road running official appointed team leader for world champs

Experienced athletics and road running official Johanita Bester has been appointed by Athletics South Africa as the team leader for the squad participating in the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, from September 19 to 20.

According to the Middelburg Observer, the team leader will be responsible for providing the necessary leadership, co-ordination, administrative support and overall team management to ensure the successful participation of Team South Africa.

Management team

The management team consists of:

Johanita Bester – team leader

Aubrey Isaacs – team manager

Hilde du Plessis – team manager

Thabang Maleka – ASA logistics manager

Catherine Skosana – female team coach (half-marathon)

Samuel Sepeng – male team coach (5km and mile)

Violet Semenya – female team coach (5km and mile)

Squad selection

A strong team has been selected, featuring big names such as Tayla Kavanagh and Glenrose Xaba, while veteran Elroy Gelant has also been included.

The half-marathon (21.1km) team is Ngconde Matwebu, Cwenga Rose, Elroy Gelant, Cacisile Sosibo, Glenrose Xaba and Karabo Mailula.

The 5km squad features Thapelo Ramakhoase, Maxime Chaumeton, Tayla Kavanagh and Zanthe Taljaard.

Competing in the one mile event are Tshepo Tshite, Dumisani Motloung, Karabo More and Carina Viljoen.

Local ties

Bester’s husband, Paul, is the president of Athletics Mpumalanga, and the couple have lived in Middelburg for years.

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