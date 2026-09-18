Gauteng sisters support each other on road to gymnastics nationals

Helen and Ciara Cleland are proving that having a sibling by your side can make the challenges of competitive gymnastics even more rewarding, reports Fourways Review.

The sisters claimed third place at the recent gymnastics provincials, earning them qualification to represent Gauteng at the national competition later this month. Helen (12) is in Grade 6, while 10-year-old Ciara is in Grade 5. The sisters have always been active and enjoy participating in sport, but their interest in gymnastics developed further after they were introduced to Funastics at school. “We have both been doing cartwheels, handstands and flips since we can remember,” the sisters said.

Their father also recognised their natural ability and encouraged them to join a gymnastics club. This eventually led them to Junxion Gymnastics, where they said they have continued to grow both as gymnasts and individuals. “We love the challenges it brings. It keeps us strong, and it helps us learn to deal with pressure. Going to the Junxion in the afternoons is fun, and our coaches look after us and really care.

“We trained hard for provincials and hoped that we would do everything perfectly, so we were confident, but we definitely felt nervous, and also a bit excited on the day. It is fun. We definitely support each other. We can practise at home and help each other, and share tips and tricks,” they said.

The sisters currently compete in different age groups, meaning they do not yet have to compete directly against one another.

Ciara Cleland performing during the gymnastics provincials competition. Photo: Supplied

“I think, as a parent, I get more nervous watching Helen and Ciara compete than they are themselves,” Their mother, Louise, said. “It is an opportunity to teach them that we grow from our failures as much as we do from our successes.” She added that she is proud of her daughters regardless of their results, although their successful provincials performance brought a welcome sense of relief.

Louise has watched the sisters become increasingly confident through their gymnastics journey, learning to manage nerves, accept setbacks and celebrate their achievements. She credited Junxion Gymnastics and its coaches for contributing to that development, saying the club has created an environment where gymnasts form genuine friendships and support one another.

Helen Cleland performing during the gymnastics provincials.

Photo: Supplied

Away from the gym, the sisters continue to practise together at home, often spending time in the garden working on their routines and giving each other feedback. “They are always telling each other what they think can be improved,” Louise said.

With their provincial success behind them, the sisters are now turning their attention to the next challenge. Both have qualified to represent Gauteng at the national competition at the end of September and are working hard in preparation.

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