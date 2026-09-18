Johannesburg canoeist eyes Olympic Games after representing SA internationally

What started as a spontaneous decision on a hot Friday afternoon has grown into a passion that has taken Kayla Szalay from trying canoeing for the first time to representing South Africa on the international stage, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

Szalay, a determined and goal-driven athlete, had always loved being around water. One day, while driving past on her way home, she spotted the opportunity to try canoeing. “I had a costume in the car, so I gave it a shot,” she said. “I absolutely loved it.”

What began almost by chance quickly became something she could not walk away from. “Canoeing is addictive because there is always something new to improve and another goal to chase,” said Szalay. “The feeling of pushing yourself, finding your rhythm and being free on the water keeps you coming back for more.”

For Szalay, kayaking has become about much more than competition; it is where she feels confident, capable and passionate about what she does. While academics have not always been her strongest area, sport has shown her what is possible when she commits herself to something, and believes in her abilities. Her ultimate goal is to represent South Africa at the Olympic Games – a dream that fuels the demanding routine behind her success.

A typical week can involve two training sessions a day, incorporating paddling, gym work, running and cycling. Behind the races and medals is the less visible discipline of managing fatigue, staying focused and keeping both her body and mind prepared. One of her proudest achievements came last year when she received her green Protea blazer, an honour she said represented years of hard work, dedication and consistency. She also had the opportunity to compete internationally in Portugal, racing against some of the world’s top sprinters. “Being able to compete while representing South Africa internationally in Portugal was an unforgettable moment,” she said. Those international experiences have changed her perspective, showing her the level of dedication required to compete at the highest level while also teaching her maturity and discipline.

Of course, the journey has not been without lessons. At the South African Championships, Szalay had won all her races leading up to one event and arrived at the start line overly confident, ultimately losing first place by just one second. The experience taught her that confidence must be balanced with focus and humility.

Another important lesson has been learning to listen to her body. Rather than simply training harder, she has learned to understand how her body responds to training and when she needs to adjust. “Becoming a better athlete is not only about working harder, but also about listening to yourself and training smarter,” she said.

Her journey has also changed the quiet and reserved person she describes herself as away from the water, with sport helping her become more confident, independent and comfortable in herself. She credits her coach, family, club and supporters for helping her reach her current level, particularly during moments when she struggled to believe in herself.

For now, her sights remain firmly set on continued improvement, international competition and, ultimately, the Olympic dream. Her advice to her younger self is simple: “Trust the process and never doubt what I am capable of.”

It is a mindset that reflects the journey she is already on… One stroke, one race and one small improvement at a time.

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