40% rider surge expected for 2026 Momentum Medical Scheme Cape Pioneer

Known as the ‘Race with Soul’, the Momentum Medical Scheme Cape Pioneer, presented by Biogen, is more than just one of South Africa’s premier mountain bike stage races, reports Oudtshoorn Courant.

It boasts UCI status, attracts a stellar field of elite riders, and showcases one of the country’s most diverse and scenic regions.

The 2026 race, which takes place from 22 to 26 September, is set to be an exciting edition, with 40% more riders than in 2025.

“The Cape Pioneer gives us more time to explore parts of the Garden Route and Little Karoo people normally never get to see, and it allows more time for the riders to settle in, make friends, and build connections.

The racing might be fierce, but everything else happens at a more relaxed pace. That’s probably why it earned its nickname,” says Henco Rademeyer of Dryland Event Management.

Apart from the race expecting more riders, there is also a route change. “With the Meiringspoort currently closed, a great deal of traffic is being rerouted over the Swartberg Pass.

To ensure rider safety and avoid heavy traffic, we decided to avoid Swartberg Pass. Stage 4 is therefore exploring the steep hills and deep valleys of the Swartberg foothills.”

The change to stage 4 means that the race will cover 387km with 7 100m of accumulated elevation gain. “I think it could make things spicy from stage 1,” UCI Women’s three-time defending champion Samantha Sanders predicted.

“Without that big climb where the strongest climbers can throw down some serious watt bombs and create separation, I reckon we’ll see a much more open playing field. That could make for some really interesting racing!”

Sanders won the 2025 edition alongside Vera Looser for the Efficient Infiniti Insure team, and starts as the favourite for 2026 with another former race winner, Sarah Maré, as her teammate.

Their closest rivals are likely to be the Safari Essence Titan Racing combination of Danielle du Toit and Roxanne Kemp. Du Toit is herself a Race with Soul winner, having won the 2024 event with Sanders.

In the men’s race, Lood Goosen and Ignatius du Preez have stepped up to defend the title won by their teammates, Travis Stedman and Tristan Nortje, last year.

Insect Science are travelling to the Garden Route en masse. Arno du Toit and Keagan Bontekoning reigned supreme in the 2024 race and will be looking to regain their Race with Soul title.

Marc Pritzen and Felix Stehli are undoubtedly also five-star favourites. Pritzen was second in 2025 alongside Botha, but has enjoyed a stellar 12 months since then. He and Stehli will be racing aboard their 32-inch Stoll Bikes, and South African cycling fans will be watching their progress with interest as the Little Karoo is a tough testing ground for new developments in cycling technology.

To watch the 2026 Momentum Medical Scheme Cape Pioneer, unfold, cycling fans can follow @capepioneer on Instagram or like the Cape Pioneer Facebook page. For more information about the race, visit www.capepioneer.co.za.

The race program is as follows:

• Monday 21 September: Race registration at the Wilderness Hotel, Wilderness, from 14:00 to 18:00.

• Tuesday 22 September: Stage 1 over 66km with 1 800m of climbing from Wilderness Hotel to Louvain Guest Farm.

• Wednesday 23 September: Stage 2 over 73km with 1 500m of climbing, starting and finishing at Louvain Guest Farm.

• Thursday 24 September: Stage 3 over 92km with 1 400m of climbing from Louvain Guest Farm to Langenhoven Gimnasium, Oudtshoorn.

• Friday 25 September: Stage 4 over 91km with 1 050m of climbing, starting and finishing at Langenhoven Gimnasium.

• Saturday 26 September: Stage 5 over 65km with 1 350m of climbing, starting at Langenhoven Gimnasium and ending at Oudtshoorn Civic Centre.