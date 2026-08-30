Rassie Erasmus slams ‘nonsense’ claims about Springbok scrum tactics

Allegations that the Springbok pack has been engaging in illegal scrumming were dismissed by head coach Rassie Erasmus following their 33-26 win over the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium yesterday (August 29).

The Citizen reports the Boks bounced back from their first test loss at Ellis Park a week earlier to level the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at 1-1, with two matches to go, in Johannesburg and the US.

After the first match and leading up to the second, the All Blacks questioned the Springboks’ scrum dominance, claiming they were ‘walking around’ to gain an advantage. New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said he had spoken to World Rugby about the issue, but Erasmus rejected the criticism.

“We have been playing as a pack with these guys together [for a long time] and this is the first time in history that people are talking about us walking around. So why would we all of a sudden start walking around?” asked Erasmus.

“The first six scrums that New Zealand had [on their ball] every single one collapsed. And it was constant resets. So why is it only on their ball that the scrum collapses. So people mustn’t come with that nonsense and say we are walking around, and put those things out in the week.

“The last lineout (of the match on the All Blacks throw) was skew, and we contested. I am not going to moan my arse off about that (ref not making the call). So if people want to start moaning about stuff like that then they are under pressure.”

Erasmus added: “Last week we didn’t moan about there being clear head contact many times. And in this game in the first 40 there were four head contacts and nothing got done about it. Then Lood [de Jager] gets the first one (yellow card for head contact).

“Don’t try and convince people in the media. Because that is what happened in the first week. They tried to convince people in the media that we are slowing the game down, and we are not. And if the referees get caught up by that then it’s obviously a plan [to influence them].

“We are not going to stay quiet and just say ‘ja you’re right we are walking around,’ we are not f***ing walking around, we are scrumming through. We have never been accused of walking around, so I don’t understand it.”

High-ball tactics

Erasmus praised the All Blacks’ efforts to negate the Springboks’ threat under the high ball, with a tactic designed to give themselves a better chance of retaining the contestable kicks.

“Their plan when they’re running back (to catch the contestable) is awesome. They worked out a thing where their fullback isn’t catching the ball, but their wing runs back and takes up the space (to secure the ball). Now we obviously had to make some plans to get around that and we did.

“But the first 35 minutes, we call it scraps when the ball is slapped back, and every single time that bounced into their hands, so that’s why we were under the pump so much.

“Then in the second half when they tried to slap it back, or Ethan [Hooker] or Cheslin [Kolbe] caught it, we got the ball, then we got some momentum. So it’s a great coaching tactic.

“That’s why I am saying I would never criticise things that are brilliant, but they mustn’t talk about things about us that aren’t bad and try have a false narrative around it. It’s wonderful work that they do with the guy running back and catching the ball and not the fullback coming up. We just found a way around it today, and they will fix it and next week we will have to make a new plan.”

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