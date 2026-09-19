George teen earns junior Protea colours in modern pentathlon

Duné Haasbroek (16) has capped an impressive international season by earning her junior Protea colours in modern pentathlon after representing South Africa at two world championships, reports George Herald.

Duné, a resident of Glenwood, George first competed at the U17 Pentathlon World Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania, from 23 to 29 July. Her performance in South African federation colours saw her meet the criteria to progress to the Junior Protea age category.

A month later, from 21 to 29 August, she was back on the international stage at the U19 Pentathlon World Championships in Madrid, Spain, where she earned her junior Protea colours in modern pentathlon.

Her campaign in Spain was not without drama. Duné suffered a head injury during the mixed relay event and required stitches, but returned to competition the following day for her individual event, narrowly missing qualification for the final.

The latest achievement means that, at just 16, Duné has earned junior Protea colours in four sporting codes in less than a year – biathle, triathle, laser run and modern pentathlon.

“I feel truly thankful and blessed to have come this far after years of preparation, sacrifices, overcoming challenges and enduring through this journey by the grace of my Heavenly Father,” said Duné.

Warming up for the laser run during the U19 UIPM Pentathlon World Championships in Spain. Photo: Supplied

Her mother, Mariska Haasbroek, said the family’s pride extends beyond her sporting achievements.

“We as parents are extremely proud of Duné, not just of her accomplishments, but also of the way she has grown as an individual. Life is not always easy, but it is through the difficult times that we get shaped into better versions of ourselves.”

Modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport combining five disciplines: fencing, obstacle course racing, swimming, shooting and running, with the shooting and running combined in the laser run.

Duné ready to start with her fencing during the U19 UIPM Pentathlon World Championships in Spain. Photo: Supplied

Duné competes in the obstacle course racing during the U17 UIPM Pentathlon World Championships in Lithuania. Photo: Supplied

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