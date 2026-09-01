Potchefstroom sport scientist champions brain health and better athlete recovery

North-West University sport science honours graduate Lee-Anne Diab is striving to change the narrative around athlete recovery and its connection with brain health, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Head injuries and the trauma associated with these injuries have been a point of discussion, especially in contact sport, for the past decade. The question Lee-Anne poses is whether neuroscience and recovery do not play a much larger role than people think.

“Head injuries are through the roof in sport. The return-to-play processes are only now being implemented, whereas previously, players would not be deemed fit to play. For example, at school level, players are under pressure to perform and sometimes would rather want to play instead of following protocols. It’s about creating awareness of the importance of taking head injuries seriously, and this is where neuroscience research can open opportunities,” she explains.

Lee-Anne is the founder of Fierce Pro Recovery: A Leading Sports Medicine, Brain Health, Sport Science, Neuro-wellness and Female Health Practice. She was the first female Sport Scientist at the Blue Bulls Company, breaking new ground in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

She aims to expand her expertise and footprint in Potchefstroom. As a sporting hub, it is a fantastic place where neuroscience and the effect on recovery can be implemented and tested through internal programmes, which would add a further layer to Potchefstroom’s prominence as a sporting hub.

Lee-Anne brings the theoretical and practical aspects of Sport Science to the table, with a strong focus on both clinical and practical implementation. She has a passion for continuous learning and purposefully strives towards creating more opportunities to empower and mentor aspiring sport scientists.

Furthermore, Lee-Anne wants to inspire women to never stop learning and never be afraid to shatter glass ceilings.

“Your dreams are valid. Be prepared to blossom within a system and find what makes you unique.”

Lee-Anne’s purpose flourished in the practical aspect, where she aids and assists athletes in reaching their potential.

“The biggest reward for me is to see a difference in the quality of life when we walk a path with an athlete,” says Lee-Anne, who believes that excellence takes time and effort.

As a trailblazer in sport science, she believes that her focus on her calling has taken her to great heights.

“If something was easy, then everyone would have done it. If your path is harder, your calling is higher.”

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