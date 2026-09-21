United Rugby Championship: Who’s in and who’s out

The 2026/27 season of the United Rugby Championship kicks off on Friday and will run until the final in June next year, reports The Citizen.

Leinster from Ireland are the defending champions. The Stormers are the only South African team to have won the title, in 2021/22, while the Bulls have played in four finals.

There has been plenty of player movement in the off-season, with all four South African teams busy in the market.

Here is a list of all the arrivals and departures ahead of the start of the new season.

BULLS

Thaakir Abrahams (Munster)

Curwin Bosch (Brive)

Luan Giliomee (Sharks)

Hakeem Kunene (Sharks)

Hanro Liebenberg (Leicester)

Dylan Maart (Griquas)

Mawande Mdanda (Sharks)

Sango Xamlashe (Pumas)

Players out

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Sagamihara Dynaboars)

Johan Goosen (retired)

Henry Immelman (Cheetahs)

Jannes Kirsten (Mont-de-Marsan)

David Kriel (La Rochelle)

Wilco Louw (Stormers)

Ruan Nortjé (Kubota Spears)

Jan Serfontein (retired)

LIONS

Players in

Hyron Andrews (Sale Sharks)

Boeta Chamberlain (Newcastle)

JP du Preez (Red Hurricanes Osaka)

Daniel Kasende (Ospreys)

Asad Moos (Stormers)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Montauban)

Boan Venter (Edinburgh)

Players out

Lubabalo Dobela (Narbonne)

Darrien Landsberg (Sharks)

Gianni Lombard (Sharks)

Tapiwa Mafura (unattached)

Franco Marais (retired)

Heiko Pohlmann (Boland)

Ruben Schoeman (Narbonne)

WJ Steenkamp (unattached)

Haashim Pead (Stormers)

SHARKS

Players in

Darrien Landsberg (Lions)

Dominic Besag (USA)

Donavan Don (Blitzboks)

Esethu Mnebelele (Bulls)

Thomas du Toit (Bath)

Murray Koster (Hino Red Dolphins)

Stephan Lewies (Harlequins)

Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers)

Gianni Lombard (Lions)

Ma’a Nonu (Toulon)

Nemo Roelofse (Perpignan)

Hendré Stassen (Brive)

Ivan van Zyl (Saracens)

Lukhanyo Am (Sagamihara Dynaboars)

Dian Bleuler (Gloucester)

Cebo Dlamini (Sale)

Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba Brave Lupus)

Tiaan Fourie (Stormers)

Luan Giliomee (Bulls)

Batho Hlekani (Lions)

Siya Kolisi (Stormers)

Hakeem Kunene (Bulls)

Le Roux Malan (Cardiff)

Mawande Mdanda (Bulls)

Marvin Orie (unattached)

JJ Scheepers (Pumas)

Jean Smith (Benetton)

Francois Venter (retired)

Grant Williams (Kobelco Steelers)

STORMERS

Players in

Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks)

Wilco Louw (Bulls)

Haashim Pead (Lions)

Players out

Dan du Plessis (Bordeaux Bègles)

Dewaldt Duvenage (retired)

Alex Groves (Scarlets)

Dylan Maart (Bulls)

Salmaan Moerat (La Rochelle)

Suleiman Hartzenberg (Sharks)

Dylan Maart (Bulls)

Asad Moos (Lions)

Scarra Ntubeni (retired)

Corné Weilbach (Saracens)

Ruben van Heerden (Montpellier)

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.