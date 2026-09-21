Krugersdorp racer Binder battles to season-best MotoGP finish

Krugersdorp racer Brad Binder fought from 11th on the grid to sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix yesterday (September 20), securing his best MotoGP finish of the season, reports Krugersdorp News.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider gained five places during the 28-lap race to collect 10 championship points, finishing behind Marc Márquez and ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.

Binder’s result came on a memorable day for KTM, as team-mate Pedro Acosta claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring. It was KTM’s first MotoGP victory since 2022 and its third premier-class win at the Spielberg circuit.

Binder started 11th after qualifying and moved into the top 10 during Saturday’s Sprint, finishing ninth to claim one championship point.

He made further progress in the main Grand Prix, crossing the line in sixth position.

The result gave Binder his strongest Grand Prix finish of the season to secure 10 championship points.

“I’m happy with the pace we were able to put together and happy with the work by the team,” Binder said.

The Austrian Grand Prix was the 15th round of the 22-round MotoGP season, with Binder remaining 13th in the overall standings.

The championship now moves to Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix at Mobility Resort Motegi from October 2 to 4.

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