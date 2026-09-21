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Krugersdorp racer Binder battles to season-best MotoGP finish

A Red Bull KTM rider made up five places in Austria, battling some of the sport’s biggest names before crossing the line sixth.

3 hours ago
Heinrich Greyling 1 minute read
Brad Binder in action during the MotoGP season. Photo: Rob Gray/Polarity Photo

Krugersdorp racer Brad Binder fought from 11th on the grid to sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix yesterday (September 20), securing his best MotoGP finish of the season, reports Krugersdorp News.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider gained five places during the 28-lap race to collect 10 championship points, finishing behind Marc Márquez and ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.

Binder’s result came on a memorable day for KTM, as team-mate Pedro Acosta claimed his maiden MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring. It was KTM’s first MotoGP victory since 2022 and its third premier-class win at the Spielberg circuit.

Binder started 11th after qualifying and moved into the top 10 during Saturday’s Sprint, finishing ninth to claim one championship point.

He made further progress in the main Grand Prix, crossing the line in sixth position.

The result gave Binder his strongest Grand Prix finish of the season to secure 10 championship points.

“I’m happy with the pace we were able to put together and happy with the work by the team,” Binder said.

The Austrian Grand Prix was the 15th round of the 22-round MotoGP season, with Binder remaining 13th in the overall standings.

The championship now moves to Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix at Mobility Resort Motegi from October 2 to 4.

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3 hours ago
Heinrich Greyling 1 minute read

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Heinrich Greyling

Heinrich Greyling is a LLB student, which gives him an eye in fairness towards everything he writes about, with a passion of uncovering the truth. If the relevant information is available, he is willing to help anybody, with a keen interest in hard, crime, entertainment, municipal, human interest and automotive journalism. He is a journalist who is willing to write about anything, no matter the controversy or risks involved.

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