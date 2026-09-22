All-new Nissan Rogue debuts in US as first glimpse of next X-Trail

Previewed in April this year, Nissan has officially detailed the all-new fourth generation X-Trail, albeit only in North America where it once again uses the Rogue moniker reports The Citizen.

Replacing the T33 generation that debuted six years ago, first as the Rogue and then a year later as the X-Trail, the new T34 becomes the iteration to do without a combustion engine entirely as it is powered solely by the brand’s e-Power hybrid system.

Dimensions

Still based on the same platform as the T33, the T34 has the following dimensions:

Length: 4 651mm

Wheelbase: 2 705mm

Width: 1 849mm

Height: 1 720mm

By comparison, the T33, in South African-spec, has the same wheelbase, but measures five millimetres taller, nine millimetres narrower and 29mm shorter overall.

Available only with five-seats, Nissan claims between 880 and 1 866-litres of boot space, which compares to the 742 and 1 396-litres provided by the equivalent T33.

Although unconfirmed, a seven-seat variant is likely to be offered for X-Trail-badged models.

New inside and out

Incorporating a styling language called ‘refined and tough’, the T34 X-Trail rides on 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim level, and comes standard with LED headlights on all variants.

Not seen until now, the interior comprises a 12.3 or optional 14.3-inch infotainment display flanked by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster perched on top of the dashboard in a ‘single piece’ arrangement.

Along with a new steering wheel, the centre console is more minimalistic and with a floating design, but retains physical buttons, which extends to below the central air vents.

In a further departure, Nissan has dropped the gear lever for a series of buttons below the wireless smartphone charging pad.

On model front, the Rogue will have a choice of three trim levels, SV, SR and Platinum, with the former having the option of what Nissan calls the Premium Package and the SR with the so-called Technology Package.

e-Power only

For the first time, all variants have four-wheel drive as standard as a result of the e-Power system, which now has two electric motors instead of the previous one.

Driven by a 1.67-kWh battery pack, the front motor develops 149kW/329Nm and the rear 99kW/195Nm.

As before, the electric hardware is charged by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, whose 110kW/232Nm is used purely as a generator and therefore not connected to the drive wheels. Combined, the setup makes 166kW.

Prepare to wait

Heading to Nissan dealers next priced from $35 490 to $43 490, which amounts to between R577 521 and R707 703 when directly converted and without taxes, the T34 X-Trail will remain a North American entity for at least another 12 months given the timeframe between it debuting in the US and then elsewhere as the X-Trail in T33 guise.

As such, expect it to only go on-sale, as the X-Trail, in 2027 or 2028.

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