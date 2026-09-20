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Garden Route swimmers set to fly SA flag at world championships

Minke Janse van Rensburg and Lochner Bekker earn national selection following strong performances at the Sasa-II championships.

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Franna Vorster (coach), Lochner Bekker, Minke Janse van Rensburg and Josua Vorster (coach). Photo: Deidre Cloete

Two Garden Route swimmers will represent South Africa at the 12th World Down Syndrome Swimming and Artistic Championships in Portugal later this year, reports George Herald.

Garden Route Swim School’s Minke Janse van Rensburg (21) and Lochner Bekker (32) earned selection to the national squad following their performances at the Sasa-II national championships.

The championships, hosted by the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation (DSISO), will take place in Albufeira, in Portugal’s Algarve region, from 30 October to 7 November.

Minke heads to Portugal with international experience and several world records to her name. She is coached by Josua Vorster at the Garden Route Swim School.

For Bekker, the selection marks his first opportunity to compete for South Africa at the World Down Syndrome Swimming and Artistic Championships after qualifying through the national championships.

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