American shark scientist behind ‘Howzit Mossel Bay’ shout-out

When the Springboks ran onto the field in Baltimore on Saturday (September 12), there was a familiar Southern Cape name among the sea of green and gold: Mossel Bay.

Held high in the stands was a handmade banner reading ‘Howzit Mossel Bay’, proudly displayed by an American shark scientist who wanted to take a little piece of the town she now calls home back to her hometown in the US.

Originally from Washington DC, Lacey Williams told the Mossel Bay Advertiser she moved to Mossel Bay four and a half years ago, where she conducts shark research.

Her connection to South Africa’s marine life goes back even further.

It was South African sharks that inspired her to become a shark scientist, and during her years in Mossel Bay, she has developed another deep connection to the country: Springbok rugby.

“I have fallen head over heels with Springbok rugby and South Africans,” she said.

Lacey Williams surrounded by South African rugby fans. Photo: Supplied

“When I saw that the Bokke were going to play in Baltimore, I messaged my family and said, ‘I want tickets for this game’. It just felt like the coolest blend of where I found my whole identity and career in South Africa, but coming back to my hometown roots.”

It was friends in Mossel Bay who suggested that Williams make a sign for the match.

“I thought to do a ‘Howzit Mossel Bay’ shout-out. I didn’t think at all that it would be photographed or seen.”



She had also made a separate sign for her favourite Springbok player, Kurt-Lee Arendse.

But for Williams, the Mossel Bay banner was about more than simply supporting the town she has come to love.

“It was a way to signal all of the family and community of friends I have made in the Mossel Bay area,” she said.

“I have really felt what it is like to be part of a community in South Africa.”

The banners. Photos: Supplied

The response she received afterwards was far greater than she expected.

“Judging by all the messages I have received, it’s bigger than I thought. It brought so much joy to people.”

She was thrilled to have been able to bring the town to the world’s attention.

“I felt so stoked and fired up that I could do that for Mossel Bay and South Africa.”

The match itself was also a first for Williams. It was her first time attending a professional rugby game and the first opportunity to see the Springboks play in person.

“To scream the full anthem at the top of my lungs was a dream come true,” she said.

“It was amazing. The atmosphere among the South African supporters was fantastic. The feeling of respect and joy was all over. The gees was sensational.”

Williams said those around her helped create an experience she will not forget, sharing biltong and singing Hier kom die Bokke.

Although she is American, Williams says the people of Mossel Bay have given her a profound sense of belonging.

“It’s the people who make my life there and the small ways everybody shows up for each other, the humour and instinct to always make a plan.”

She has even come to understand the uniquely South African sentiment, Julle weet nie wat ons weet nie.

“I am not South African, but boy oh boy, do I feel that when I am in South Africa!”

And perhaps that is why holding up the Mossel Bay banner in Baltimore meant so much to her.

“It felt like an honour to represent Mossel Bay,” she said.

“I want to live in South Africa for the rest of my life, if my visa allows it.”

She is currently back in the US, but not for long, as she will return to Mossel Bay in October.

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