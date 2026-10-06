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Deepal S07 gets range-extender, but SA launch remains uncertain

Deepal S07 gets range-extender, but South Deepal has taken its S07 range-extender beyond China for the first time, although South Africa is not yet confirmed as a destination for the new variant.

8 hours ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read
The Deepal S07 Ultra PHEV has made its European debut in Greece, adding a petrol-powered range extender to the flagship electric SUV. The electric S07 is pictured. Photo: Deepal Europe

Until now exclusive to China, Changan-owned Deepal has expanded the S07 range with an extended-range version that has made its international debut in Greece, reports The Citizen.

Debuting in Greece this past weekend, the S07 Ultra PHEV uses a range-extending electric powertrain in which the petrol engine acts solely as a generator for the electric system.

Compared with its electric sibling, the PHEV gets a reshaped lower air intake, new alloy wheels, different bumpers, semi-concealed door handles instead of the pop-out units and rear exhaust outlets.

Dimensionally, the S07 PHEV remains unchanged from its electric sibling, measuring:

  • Length: 4 750mm
  • Wheelbase: 2 900mm
  • Height: 1 625mm
  • Width: 1 930mm

REEV setup

According to CarNewsChina, the range-extending powertrain comprises a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 70 kW and an 18.4 kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Combined output is rated at 190 kW.

Supporting DC charging at up to 55 kW, the S07 Ultra PHEV has an electric-only range of 100 km and a claimed total range of 1 000 km with the petrol engine operating as a range extender.

South Africa?

Changan has yet to confirm whether the newcomer will be offered in other markets, including South Africa.

Deepal is, however, set to launch its first range-extending EV in South Africa before the end of the year, with the S05 having premiered at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August.

More details of the S05 are expected in due course, while Deepal importer Jameel Motors is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the S07 Ultra PHEV.

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8 hours ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read

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Charl Bosch

This article was written by a sport journalist from The Citizen,

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