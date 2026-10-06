Deepal S07 gets range-extender, but SA launch remains uncertain

Until now exclusive to China, Changan-owned Deepal has expanded the S07 range with an extended-range version that has made its international debut in Greece, reports The Citizen.

Debuting in Greece this past weekend, the S07 Ultra PHEV uses a range-extending electric powertrain in which the petrol engine acts solely as a generator for the electric system.

Compared with its electric sibling, the PHEV gets a reshaped lower air intake, new alloy wheels, different bumpers, semi-concealed door handles instead of the pop-out units and rear exhaust outlets.

Dimensionally, the S07 PHEV remains unchanged from its electric sibling, measuring:

Length: 4 750mm

4 750mm Wheelbase: 2 900mm

2 900mm Height: 1 625mm

1 625mm Width: 1 930mm

REEV setup

According to CarNewsChina, the range-extending powertrain comprises a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 70 kW and an 18.4 kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Combined output is rated at 190 kW.

Supporting DC charging at up to 55 kW, the S07 Ultra PHEV has an electric-only range of 100 km and a claimed total range of 1 000 km with the petrol engine operating as a range extender.

South Africa?

Changan has yet to confirm whether the newcomer will be offered in other markets, including South Africa.

Deepal is, however, set to launch its first range-extending EV in South Africa before the end of the year, with the S05 having premiered at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August.

More details of the S05 are expected in due course, while Deepal importer Jameel Motors is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the S07 Ultra PHEV.

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