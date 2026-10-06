Vanderbijlpark youngster shines at Safa and Fifa tournament

Omolemo Okonkwor is one of the players who will be closely monitored for future Banyana Banyana call-ups, if her performance at the Safa and Fifa Talent Development Scheme (TDS) U15 Girls Inter-Provincial Tournament is anything to go by, reports Sedibeng Ster.

This Vanderbijlpark youngster was among the girls selected from Vaal to represent Gauteng in the TDS U15 Girls Inter-Provincial Tournament, which concluded at Marks Park over the weekend.

Okonkwor earned distinctions for Gauteng before the Gauteng U15 Girls Team lost to Western Cape in the final.

She was among the talented players featured in the tournament and could be a future Banyana Banyana call-up.

The Gauteng U15 Girls Team had a great run in the tournament before they lost to Western Cape in the final.



Okonkwor had an excellent tournament, and this could open the door for a call-up for Banyana Banyana in the future if she remains consistent.

Speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport on her arrival from the tournament, Okonkwor said luck was not on their side despite a good tournament that saw them reach the final.

“We wanted to win this tournament, and losing to Western Cape was a bitter pill to swallow, given our performance. It was a great experience playing in this TDS U15 Girls Tournament, competing against the best in the country,” she added.

According to Okonkwor, the standard of the tournament was very high, with all participating provinces taking part.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, and I will always cherish this moment for years to come. The truth is that not everyone has this opportunity to compete at this level,” she concluded.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.