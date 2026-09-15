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North West star shines in Proteas Women T20 debut

A former HTS Potchefstroom matriculant took a wicket with her first ball in international cricket during a match in Bulawayo.

3 hours ago
Wouter Pienaar 1 minute read
Nthabiseng Nini took a wicket with her first ball on her senior debut for the Proteas Women. Photos: Cricket South Africa/Facebook

Ikageng’s own cricket star, Nthabiseng Nini, showed her big match temperament with a player of the match performance in her T20 international debut for the Proteas Women against Zimbabwe last week, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

Nini took 3/17 in 3.3 overs to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 116 in Bulawayo.

Nini, a former HTS Potchefstroom matriculant, also became the second Proteas Women player after Chloé Tryon to claim a wicket with her first ball in international cricket, removing opener Nyasha Gwanzura for 3.
Former Dragons batter, Anneke Bosch also put her hand up in the same match hitting a career best T20 International score of 83 from 43 balls.

“It unbelievable, it’s a great feeling to represent your country. It’s really special for me today. The message from the captain and coach was to keep it simple. Think of the cones you have to hit during practice. I executed my bowling by not focusing on the batter,” added Nini.

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3 hours ago
Wouter Pienaar 1 minute read

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wouterpienaar01

I am the editor of the Potchefstroom Herald since January 2026. I have a keen interest for sport and local community news. I have more than a decade of experience covering various beats. Journalism is a lifestyle.

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