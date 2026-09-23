How to deal with sunspots on your hands

We all have a skincare routine for our face, but what about our hands? From driving and walking to simply sitting outside, your hands get plenty of UV without you even noticing. All of this exposure often leads to sunspots…flat, brown or darkened patches on your hands. They develop due to localised overproduction of melanin triggered by cumulative UV damage. Unlike freckles, sunspots do not fade significantly when sun exposure decreases.Find out more about these spots, what you can do prevent them and how to improve them:

Can sunspots be improved naturally?

Absolutely. Sun spots can fade in appearance over time with consistent care:

Gentle exfoliation or natural vitamin A sources (like rosehip oil)

Hydrating and barrier-repair ingredients (hyaluronic acid, squalane)

Pigment-regulating botanicals (niacinamide, liquorice root extract)

Remember, consistency is more effective than aggressive treatments.

Should I treat my hands like my face in skincare?

Yes! Your hands are exposed just as much (or more) than your face. Cleanse, moisturise, apply SPF, and use targeted actives if desired. A thoughtful, simple routine is better than a complicated one.

How often should I apply sunscreen to my hands?

Every morning, and reapply after washing or prolonged sun exposure. Even on cloudy days, UV rays can reach your skin and contribute to pigmentation. Choose a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30+. Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are especially well tolerated and provide physical UV protection.

Are hand creams enough to prevent aging and sunspots?

Moisturising is important, but hydration alone doesn’t block UV damage. A dedicated SPF applied to your hands is essential for protection. Moisturiser helps improve texture, support barrier function, and reduce visible signs of dryness.

Can hydrating serums help with sunspots?

Yes! Serums with humectants like hyaluronic acid or barrier-supporting oils improve skin texture and even tone, making pigmentation less noticeable over time. They don’t erase sun spots, but complement preventive and corrective care.

Content by Essentially Natural.

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