Proteas recall Anrich Nortjé for first test against Australia in Durban

Though they will be without the services of experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, captain Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are pleased to have speedster Anrich Nortjé returning to the national side for the first test against Australia, starting in Durban tomorrow (October 9) at 09:30.

It was confirmed earlier today (October 8) that Rabada was not available while recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up during training, reports The Citizen.

The skipper admitted it was not an easy decision to leave Rabada out, but they didn’t want to rush him back, opting to give him more time to recover.

“It’s not an easy one. I think we did go the conservative route, giving him an extra couple of days to get as close as he can be to 100% fitness,” Bavuma said.

Nortjé makes comeback

Rabada’s absence, however, opened the door for Nortjé, who is set to play his first test in more than three years.

Not only has he not played a five-day match since March 2023, but Nortjé hasn’t even turned out in a domestic first-class game over the same period.

Bavuma, however, was confident the right-arm quick was ready to play a key role for the hosts.

“A guy like Anrich [Nortjé], it’s hard to ignore his x-factor. I think there are not many guys around who are bowling 150-plus [kilometres an hour], and as a batter that’s not something I would look forward to,” Bavuma said.

“He fits very well into our approach from a bowling point of view… and as much as he doesn’t have the weight of overs under his belt bowling with the red ball in four-day cricket, he has been doing work with the bowling coaches.

“I think the time we’ve had here as well [in the pre-series camp], he’s been very impressive in the nets, so I think it was a calculated call to give Anrich Nortjé a go.”

Bavuma excited to play at home

Playing their first test at home since January last year, Bavuma expected good vibes at Kingsmead Stadium as the world test champions prepared to face the world’s top-ranked side.

“It’s our first time playing test cricket at home since we won the World Test Championship [when we beat Australia in the final at Lord’s last year], so I guess we would like to celebrate that moment with our local fans, and hopefully the people of Durban come out to support. It’s exciting.”

Proteas team

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortjé

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