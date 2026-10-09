Florida paddler reflects on his canoeing journey

Moses Nghomane was only 12 when he discovered his passion for canoeing.

Originally from Meadowlands, Nghomane first discovered the sport when he made his way to Florida Lake, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg and saw people paddling on the water, reports Roodepoort Record

He approached the canoeists to find out more. However, because of his young age at the time, he was given a form for his parents to sign before he could take part.

“My parents at first didn’t understand my passion, but they eventually agreed and started supporting me. Every Sunday, I would come for training, and I was very intrigued,” said Nghomane.

It did not take long for him to realise that canoeing was more than just a hobby.

Within two weeks of learning the sport, Nghomane completed his first river test, marking the beginning of a journey that would see him compete in some of the country’s major canoeing events.

Today, he is not only a paddler but also a coach and caretaker at Florida Lake Canoe Club, where he continues to develop his skills while helping introduce others to the sport.

For Nghomane, canoeing has taught him valuable lessons in discipline, endurance and perseverance.

Over the years, he has competed in events including the Dusi, which he has completed four times, as well as the Lowveld Croc, Dam to Dam and Jukskei races, just to name a few.

His latest achievement came at the Liebensbergvlei River Race in the Free State, held from September 12 to 13.

Partnering with Jason Bryden, Nghomane completed the K2 race in two hours and 24 minutes.

He also competed in the K3 event alongside Gabriela van Rooyen and Soweto’s Lesedi Bobo. The trio finished as the first mixed-gender combination and seventh K3 overall, recording a time of two hours and eight minutes.

“It was a nice race, and I’m forever grateful for the support I receive from my Florida Lake Club members,” said Nghomane.

He said canoeing can be an expensive sport, with sponsorship and proper nutrition playing an important role for athletes hoping to compete at a high level.

Living at the lake, however, has allowed him to train almost every day.

Nghomane is also giving back to the club and community by coaching on Sundays, when Florida Lake Canoe Club offers free canoeing sessions.

He believes that introducing young people to the sport can help them develop skills that extend far beyond the water.

For him, learning to swim is also an essential part of participating safely in canoeing.

“As I continue my journey, I hope to use the knowledge and experience I have gained over the years to make a difference in the lives of young paddlers,” he concluded.

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