Bakkie lovers get Hunter K70 glimpse ahead of 2028 South African debut

Due to arrive in South Africa in 2028, Changan has provided a teaser of what the local market can expect by announcing pricing of the Hunter K70 bakkie in China, reports the Citizen.

Shown as a driveable concept to the media in Chongqing back in July, the K70, as its name indicates, will be positioned above the K50 and continue to derive motivation from a range-extending electric or REEV powertrain.

Off-road first

Billed as a more hardcore off-road version of the K50, the K70’s visual differences comprise a black grille, a restyled front bumper, extended wheel arch cladding and most prominently, 33-inch all-terrain tyres wrapped in 17-inch alloy wheels with red accents.

Interior has been changed little from the Hunter K50. Photo: autohome.com.cn

Besides red stitching on the seats, dashboard and steering wheel, the Hunter K70‘s only other interior difference from the K50 is a Hunter plaque on the lid of the centre console storage area.

Dimensions

Offering a claimed 245 mm of ground clearance, the K70’s dimensions, according to autohome.com.cn, are as follows:

Length : 5 380 mm;

: 5 380 mm; Wheelbase : 3 260 mm;

: 3 260 mm; Height : 1 950 mm;

: 1 950 mm; Width: 2 085 mm

This makes it 105 mm wider and 75 mm taller than the K50, with its wheelbase increasing by 80 mm. Overall length is unchanged.

More power

On the power front, the K70’s receives a larger 43.4-kWh battery pack versus the K50‘s 31.2-kWh, still powering an electric motor on each axle.

As before, the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol develops 140 kW on its own, but which is used solely as a generator and therefore, not connected to the drive wheels.

Hunter K70 rides on 33-inch all-terrain tyres and has 245 mm of ground clearance. Photo: autohome.com.cn

While the setup makes 200kW/470Nm in the K50, in the K70, it makes a reported 260kW/559Nm, and has an electric-only range of 121 km.

The claimed tow rating is 2 500 kg, with up to 10 off-road modes being standard. As standard, the K70 has three locking differentials, a low range transfer case with 2H, 4A, 4H and 4L settings, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability up to 30 kW.

Still some waiting

Comprising two variants in China, pricing ranges from 192 900 to 207 900 yuan, which amounts to between R482 092 and R519 580 when directly converted and without taxes.

As a reminder, the single derivative Hunter K50 retails from R799 900 in South Africa, suggesting the K70 could have a starting price of around R850 000 to R900 000 when it goes on-sale in 2028.

For the moment, though, this is purely speculative and will only confirmed once Changan importer, Jameel Motors, debuts it in 24 months’ time.

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