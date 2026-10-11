Vaal stars return to European club action

Vaal duo Thapelo Maseko and Relebohile Mofokeng will return to their European clubs after the international break, reports Sedibeng Ster.

The two were part of the Bafana Bafana team that collected six points from Guinea and Eritrea in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifier matches. They will now be back on duty for their clubs as they resume their league programme today.

Mofokeng’s team, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, will play home against OH Leuven in the Belgian Pro League today.

Kick-off time is at 16:00.

On the other hand, Maseko’s team FC Copenhagen will play away against Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga on the same day.

These two Vaal youngsters joined their respective teams after their standout performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Mofokeng was the first to depart after Bafana Bafana was eliminated from the global tournament to undergo medical tests.

Maseko had to wait a little bit longer as he was uncertain about his future after Mamelodi Sundowns told him he was free to look for a team.

He was left out of the pre-season tour and forced to train in isolation.

It was not long before FC Copenhagen knocked on his door, and as they say, the rest is history.

Mofokeng’s team are the Belgian Pro League leaders with 19 points from seven games this season.

Maseko’s team is also at the top of the Danish Superliga log with 24 points after they played nine games.

It will not be easy for Maseko and his teammates as they are up against the team second on the log.

These two Vaal stars started their amateur soccer careers on the dusty streets of Sebokeng and Sharpeville at a very young age.



Mofokeng started his career with Celeb Youth Academy in Sharpeville, while Maseko started his with Vaal Juventus FC in Sebokeng.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.