Durban father and daughter head to pool world champs in London

It is rare for a father and daughter to represent their country in the same sport and even rarer to compete at the same world championships. However, this month that is all about to change for Erin Lazarus and her father, Ian, who will compete at the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) World Blackball Championships in London.

The Durban North residents will be joined by Westville resident Graeme Lazarus (Ian’s brother), making this a world championship to remember, reports North Glen News.

Erin will compete in the Open Ladies division in singles, doubles and team events, while Ian and Graeme will compete in the Grandmasters division (60+) in singles and doubles.

It has been a busy few weeks for Erin, who has to split her time between studying, writing exams, and practising for the global event. The 23-year-old UKZN Business Science in Finance student, who is ranked number one in the SA Ladies Team, has set herself the goal of winning the singles division.

“My goal is to try and win the singles championship and win the team event, but I know it won’t be easy,” she explained. “The last two world championships I participated in we (the team) won silver, so we would like to go one better this time around. I have never won the singles, that is the most difficult category.”

A unique family affair on the world stage

Speaking on having her father and uncle at the same event, Erin said it was special having her father competing at the same champs.

“I didn’t think it would happen where all three of us would represent our country at the same world championships. My father introduced me to the sport at 16, and it is going to be so special having him and my uncle there,” she said.

The feeling is mutual for Ian who, after playing competitively for years, now gets the chance to represent his country for the first time.

“Normally I’m watching Erin play, but to be on the same stage is a dream. I always knew Erin was talented, and I’m so proud to stand alongside her. I think we will all get to watch each other’s games.

“On a personal level, I would like to win a medal, but I know the competition will be very strong. I will do the best I can, and it will be fantastic having my brother as my doubles partner. It certainly will be a championship to remember for us as a family,” he said.