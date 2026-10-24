Warwick Purchase targets international golf circuit after Houghton Golf Club return

For Warwick, also known as ‘Warrick’, Purchase, success in golf has been about more than winning trophies. It has meant pushing through setbacks, trusting his ability and earning his place among the best, reports the Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The defending Fortress Invitational champion returned to Houghton Golf Club for the 2026 tournament after winning his maiden Sunshine Tour title at Glendower Golf Club in 2025.

Purchase first picked up a golf club at about eight or nine years old. Growing up around talented golfers, he soon discovered that his competitive nature suited the sport.

“I’ve always been a very competitive person, be that in any sport,” he said. “I saw that I was able to compete with them. Showing myself that I was able to compete with these guys, and them subsequently going on to do really well, showed me that I’ve actually got what it takes.”

His father played an important role in nurturing that passion. A member of Nomads Golf, which travels to tournaments and assists with scoring on the Sunshine Tour, he introduced Purchase to the game at a young age.

US return sparks professional ambition

However, the road to professional golf was not straightforward.

After two years at the University of Southern Mississippi in the United States, Purchase returned to South Africa before completing his four-year programme. At the time, he was unsure whether he had made the right decision.

“Looking back on it now, that was probably one of the most influential decisions that I’d ever made in my life and on my golfing career,” he said.

Back home, he also had to rediscover his enjoyment of golf, which had begun to feel more like a chore than a passion. After discussing his options with his parents, he decided to pursue the professional game.

He entered qualifying school, earned a Big Easy Tour card and began working towards his Sunshine Tour ambitions.

His breakthrough came when he won the Big Easy Tour Order of Merit, earning promotion to the Sunshine Tour. He went on to claim his maiden Sunshine Tour title at the 2025 Fortress Invitational, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level of the tour.

“I proved to myself at the Fortress Invitational last year that I can compete under pressure and I’m a lot more reliable than I maybe thought I was,” he said.

Professional golf has also taught Purchase to manage the physical demands of constant travel and deal with inevitable disappointments. He works with a biokineticist to improve his physical readiness, while maintaining a strong belief in his abilities.

“I’m very happy to have just stuck with it and really believed in myself,” he said.

Purchase targets global circuits

Despite his growing success, he has retained his love for the game and enjoys a social round at his home club, Benoni Country Club, whenever time allows.

Looking ahead, Purchase hopes to build a long-term career overseas, competing on leading international circuits such as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I think it’s a matter of time until I get there,” he said.

For now, he remains focused on learning from setbacks, building on his experience and taking the next step in his career, one round at a time.

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