Lowveld paddlers join SA’s world championship success in Spain

Two paddlers from Mpumalanga helped represent South Africa on the international stage at the 2026 ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in La Vila Joiosa, Spain, from October 9 to 11, reports the Lowvelder.

Erichia Pretorius (42) and Colin Turner (54) of the Lowveld Canoe Club competed in the individual surfski races, with Pretorius finishing sixth in the women’s 40 to 44 age category and Turner placing 55th in the men’s Masters 50 to 54 category.

Their performances formed part of South Africa’s campaign at the championships, where the country finished top of the medal table with six gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals, according to the championship results.

9 months of preparation

For Pretorius, reaching the world championships marked the culmination of nine months of dedicated preparation and structured training.

“Reaching the world championships represented far more than simply competing in another race,” she said.

The event was particularly significant for Pretorius, as it was her first major ocean race. She described the experience as both exciting and daunting.

“When you put so much into preparing for something, you hope that everything will come together on the day,” she said.

“I was so happy that it did. I felt strong and had the confidence to keep pushing myself further than I thought I could. It was incredibly rewarding to feel those months of training come together when it mattered the most.”

More than medals

For Pretorius and Turner, representing South Africa was a highlight of their journey, regardless of their finishing positions.

They said the experience demonstrated the value of setting a goal, committing to a training programme and maintaining the discipline needed to compete at international level.

“The result is only part of the achievement. The real victory is in the months of discipline, the sacrifices and the person you become along the way,” said Pretorius.

Both paddlers thanked their coaches, the Lowveld Canoe Club and everyone who supported them throughout their preparation and participation in the championships.

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