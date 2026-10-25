Kwagga Smith seals 3-year Bulls switch

After weeks of speculation, the Bulls confirmed on Sunday morning (October 25) that Springbok loose forward and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Kwagga Smith had signed a three-year deal with the Pretoria-based union.

The 33-year-old brings extensive international experience and a reputation for aggressive defence, athleticism and strong breakdown work to a Bulls loose forward department already packed with talent, reports The Citizen.

The Bulls have current Springboks Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden on their books, with former Springbok Marcell Coetzee serving as their regular captain.

Jeandré Rudolph, who has attracted attention as a potential Springbok, and internationally experienced Hanro Liebenberg add further depth. Former Junior Springboks Mpilo Gumede and Nama Xaba are also part of the squad, although neither has featured in a United Rugby Championship match this season.

‘Wherever he goes, he makes a difference’

Smith was part of the Springbok squads that won the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and 2023. Equally effective at No 6 and No 8, he is known for his work at the breakdown, pace and physical approach.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann welcomed the opportunity to work with Smith again after coaching him at the Lions, where Smith established himself in the 15-a-side game.

“As a youngster, he showed character and fight and integrity. He’s a team man who has grown into a stalwart, and it’s been a privilege to watch his career unfold and establish himself as one of the best backrows in world rugby,” Ackermann said.

“Wherever he goes, he makes a difference, and I look forward to him contributing both on and off the field.”

From sevens star to Springbok stalwart

Smith first made his mark in rugby sevens, winning Commonwealth Games gold with the Blitzboks in Glasgow in 2014 and an Olympic bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

He later established himself in the 15-a-side game with the Lions, helping the team win the 2015 Currie Cup before moving to Japan in 2018.

He spent eight years with Yamaha Júbilo, now known as the Shizuoka Blue Revs, while remaining part of the Springbok set-up. He has earned more than 60 Test caps and also featured in the Springboks’ 2021 series victory over the British & Irish Lions and Rugby Championship title wins in 2019, 2024 and 2025.

Return from knee injury

Smith suffered a serious knee injury in May 2026 while playing for the Shizuoka Blue Revs, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. He underwent surgery about seven weeks after the injury, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

His rehabilitation has progressed well and he said he was already jogging. He has been medically cleared to return to full-contact rugby by late December, putting him on track to make his Bulls debut early in 2027. No specific first fixture has been confirmed.

Smith’s move follows the mutual termination of his contract with the Shizuoka Blue Revs earlier in October. His three-year deal with the Bulls will reunite him with Ackermann, whom he previously played under at the Lions. The exact commencement date of the contract has not been announced.

“I’m very excited to be joining,” Smith said.

“I miss the rugby, but I’m feeling good. My wife is pregnant, due in January, so the timing of joining the Bulls is perfect. Playing under Johan Ackermann [previously] was one of my best experiences. I’m looking forward to getting back by early next year.”

Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone said Smith’s experience and competitive approach would strengthen the squad.

“Kwagga is a proven winner who has achieved just about everything the game has to offer, and he has never lost his hunger. His work rate, physicality and fearlessness are exactly what we want in Bulls colours.

“He will drive standards inside our group, and our supporters will love the way he plays.”

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