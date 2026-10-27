Kwa-Thema runner claims maiden national title in Potchefstroom

Zanele Maisa from Kwa-Thema in Ekurhuleni secured the first senior national title of her career at the ASA 10km championships in Potchefstroom on October 17. The championships were incorporated into the LetsGo Potch Road Race.

African Reporter reports that Maisa broke clear of the women’s field to win gold for Central Gauteng in 35:44, securing the title she had been chasing since 2017.

Junior athlete Bianca Stoltz took silver 26 seconds behind Maisa in 36:10, while her Gauteng North teammate Tinyiko Ndala secured bronze in 36:52.

Maisa said winning her maiden national title was special and has motivated her to work harder.

“It was an incredible feeling crossing the finish line in first place and realising that I had become a national champion. It’s a moment I’ll always cherish because of all the hard work, sacrifices and dedication that went into getting here,” she said.

Reflecting on her performance, the Waterfall AC athlete said the extreme heat made the race demanding, requiring patience, smart pacing and mental resilience.

“It was definitely an emotional roller-coaster, especially with the extreme heat making the race even more challenging. I knew I had to be smart and patient, manage my energy and not get carried away too early.

“There were moments when it got tough, but I kept reminding myself to stay focused, trust my training and take the race one step at a time.

“Mentally, I had to dig deep and keep pushing even when my body was feeling the pressure. Crossing the finish line first made all those difficult moments worthwhile,” said Maisa.

Winning her first national title meant a lot to the 30-year-old, especially after a breakthrough year where she also earned her national colours when she represented South Africa at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in the US in January.

“Earning my national colours and representing my country at the World Cross Country Championships was already a dream come true, and to follow that up with my first national title makes this year even more special.

“These achievements show me that the hard work is paying off, and they give me confidence that I’m moving in the right direction.”

Looking ahead, Maisa aims to build on this success.

“I know there’s still a lot to learn and achieve, so I’m staying focused, committed and hungry for more. My goal is to keep making myself, supporters and family proud and hopefully represent my country on the international stage again,” Maisa said.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.