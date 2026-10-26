KZN racer speeds to victory at Zwartkops Raceway

Richards Bay’s track racing ace Jason Loosemore devastated the opposition to speed to the SA Touring Cars (SATC) SupaCup title over the weekend, reports Zululand Observer.

Competing at the Zwartkops Raceway in his Nathans Motorsport SupaPolo, Jason won both heats from pole position to add to his 2024 PoloCup title.

This was enough to secure the single point he needed to take the championship, but Jason’s fighting spirit wasn’t satisfied with that, as winning is in his DNA – and to top it, he also set the fastest lap of the weekend.

Showing the style that earned the fastest lap of the weekend at Zwartkops. Photo: Supplied

Winning nine out of 12 races with five successive pole positions, Jason has been in top form in the 2026 season, with races also being held at Killarney, Aldo Scribante and Redstar raceways.

He has come a long way since earning his stripes on the oval track in Richards Bay, where dad Neville made the family name great in SA colours, and burning rubber is now into the third Loosemore generation.

The next SATC outing will be the endurance race at Kyalami on Saturday, 14 November, where two 70-minute races will form the main programme.

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