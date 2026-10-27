Generating wider benefits for the Free State

The expansion of Big Water Aero, formerly Gariep Airport, is set to add a new dimension to tourism, leisure and residential property appeal in the southern Free State, building on the region’s established aviation, outdoor and heritage attractions.

Now owned by aviation group rsa.Aero, the fully operational airfield is already an established gliding and regional aviation destination. Its favourable flying conditions, reliable thermal winds and proximity to the Gariep Dam have long attracted aviation enthusiasts, while its ability to accommodate small aircraft and charter operations provides a foundation for its evolution into a broader regional aviation hub.

The facility is being repositioned as Big Water Aero, with plans to develop the precinct incrementally as a sustainable aviation and regional hub. Additional adventure aviation activities, including microlight flights and hot-air ballooning, are envisaged, building on the destination’s existing aviation offering rather than attempting an overnight transformation.

According to Wayne Rubidge, area principal for Pam Golding Properties Karoo, the investment has the potential to generate wider benefits for the surrounding area by increasing visitor activity and bringing greater exposure to three distinctly different towns (Gariep, Philippolis and Bethulie) each offering a complementary leisure and value-for-money residential proposition.

“For home buyers, greater exposure could introduce new audiences to these appealing towns, each with its own characteristics: Gariep’s proximity to the dam and aviation facilities, Philippolis’s historic character and sense of space, and Bethulie’s combination of nature, water-based recreation and accessible property.

“The three towns combine space, outdoor recreation and social activities, heritage and relatively accessible property prices, attracting a diverse mix of permanent residents, retirees, leisure buyers and increasingly younger purchasers seeking an alternative to larger urban centres,” says Rubidge.

He says average home prices across the three towns are broadly similar, ranging from around R650 000 to R850 000, with higher-end properties priced from about R1m.” While each town offers sound value for money, their distinct character and lifestyle propositions are shaped by their unique settings and locations. Bethulie and Philippolis offer charming older Karoo-style freehold homes, often set on generously sized erven, while Gariep has more modern housing stock and a selection of retirement estates.”

Aviation, the dam and retirement appeal in Gariep

Situated on elevated ground near the dam wall, Gariep is primarily a service and retirement town, with its proximity to both the Gariep Dam and Big Water Aero providing particular potential to benefit from increased tourism and aviation activity.

“Gariep already has a strong leisure proposition, with the dam providing opportunities for water sports and outdoor activities, while the airfield’s established flying environment and reliable thermal winds have made the area popular with gliding enthusiasts,” says Rubidge. “The planned expansion into additional adventure aviation activities has the potential to further broaden this appeal.

“It offers a more established range of everyday services than the smaller surrounding towns, including medical and professional services, while its residential market includes retirement estates as well as a mix of conventional and prefabricated homes.”

The historic De Stijl Hotel, overlooking the Gariep Dam adventure resort and yacht harbour, adds to the town’s tourism character, while the combination of open space, water and outdoor recreation appeals particularly to middle-aged and retirement buyers seeking a quieter lifestyle. Rubidge says there is also growing interest from younger purchasers.

Heritage, character and space in Philippolis

Approximately 50km from Gariep, Philippolis offers a distinctly different lifestyle proposition. Situated where the Karoo grasslands meet the Free State grasslands, the historic village is characterised by wide, tree-lined streets, Victorian and Karoo architecture and expansive surrounding landscapes.

Its relative isolation has helped preserve much of its historic character, with many of the original streets and homes remaining largely intact. The quiet atmosphere, night skies and sense of space are increasingly attractive to buyers looking for an alternative to conventional suburban living, says local Pam Golding Properties agent Juliette Whelpton.

Philippolis is also developing as a tourism and weekend destination, with restaurants, cultural activities and annual events contributing to its appeal. The annual Witblitsfees incorporates traditional distilling, agricultural activities, equestrian events, music and community festivities, while the town’s longstanding Saddlebred tradition reflects its equestrian heritage.

Says Whelpton: “This character is an important part of the residential proposition. Historic homes on generous erven, together with the surrounding landscape, appeal to buyers seeking space and individuality. The town attracts a mix of mature, middle-aged and younger residents, while its tranquillity and connectivity also lend themselves to remote workers, creatives and those seeking a slower pace of life.”

Nature, water and value in Bethulie

Approximately 50km from Big Water Aero via the R701, Bethulie offers another proposition, with its natural environment and proximity to water among its strongest attractions. The Hennie Steyn Bridge, a major local landmark, marks the beginning of the Gariep Dam just outside Bethulie.

Rose Shuttleworth, Pam Golding Properties agent, says the town and surrounding district already have around 14 guesthouses and six guest farms, with demand particularly strong during peak periods. Increased activity associated with Big Water Aero could support existing tourism businesses while bringing more prospective visitors and property buyers into the area.

Bethulie is surrounded by three nature reserves – Oviston Reserve, Gariep Nature Reserve and Tussen Die Riviere, while Gariep Nature Reserve is home to Cape Mountain Zebra and large herds of black wildebeest. The Gariep and Bethulie dams provide opportunities for fishing, kayaking and other water-based activities, while hiking and cycling add to the outdoor lifestyle.

Says Shuttleworth: “The town also has one of the most accessible property markets in the area. Entry-level homes are available from about R350 000, with middle-market properties generally ranging from around R600 000 to R700,000 and the upper end of the current market reaching approximately R1.7m. Vacant stands on the outskirts, when available, typically range from about R80 000 to R200 000.

“The market is attracting buyers from larger cities, including Gauteng, seeking a more affordable and relaxed lifestyle. New residents include both younger and older buyers, with some bringing new skills and businesses into the community.”

Issued by Gaye de Villiers on behalf of Pam Golding Properties