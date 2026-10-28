Why property is a smart move in summer, whether buying or selling

The warmer summers months traditionally bring a noticeable surge in real estate activity for a variety of reasons. Samuel Seeff, chairperson of the Seeff Property Group says, that South Africans love the outdoor and show house visits usually increase when the weather is good.

A primary driver behind this seasonal influx is timing. While there is a steady flow of property transactions throughout the year, the warmer climate does create favourable conditions for buyers and sellers.

At this time of the year, family buyers will usually actively look at opportunities to move closer to schools ahead of the new academic year. Similarly, corporate relocations and career adjustments often take place at year-end, leading professionals to hunt for accommodation close to new business hubs.

First-time buyers or those looking to buy-up also often start their new house hunting at this time of the year so that they can take advantage of being in their new home when the new year kicks off.

The summer holiday period also brings international and local tourists. These visitors frequently explore local real estate options, seeking holiday homes, semigration properties, or long-term investment assets.

Aside from the good weather, properties generally also present better during the summer months. Gardens are usually in bloom, and the light is much brighter, allowing homes to showcase outdoor entertainment spaces, gardens, and pools at their best.

For sellers wanting to maximise these favourable seasonal conditions, listing their property early means they can capitalise on the higher buyer interest. At this time, you are likely to encounter more serious buyers looking to complete their property transactions before the end of the year.

International holidaymakers, overseas investors, and returning ex-pats also usually begin shortlisting properties online weeks before physically arriving for the holiday season. Having a well-presented online listing ensures your property could be on their priority viewing list.

Property transfers and bond approvals also take time. Listing early allows sellers to secure a buyer, complete negotiations, and finalise all the paperwork without rushing through the December holiday closure period.

Listing your property early also helps avoid transaction delays caused by the annual Deeds Office closure over the festive period, ensuring bond approvals and transfers are lodged well before the annual shutdown.

To capture active buyer attention, sellers should ensure their properties are well-presented, and priced accurately in line with current sales trends. By pairing a well-prepared property with an exclusive sole mandate, sellers can leverage the summer seasonal momentum to achieve successful results.

Issued by Gina Meintjes