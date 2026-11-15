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KZN rower Callum Dreyer wins gold at Youth Olympic Games

Just five months after taking up coastal beach sprint rowing, a 16-year-old beat the world's best in Senegal.

1 minute ago
Wendy Sithole 1 minute read
The champion, Callum Dreyer, with his coach and boat handler, Avlyn Gallwey. Photo: Wendy Sithole

Callum Dreyer won gold in Dakar in a gruelling competition at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

“I am so proud to have been part of Team SA and privileged, as his manager, coach and boat handler, to have shared in 16-year-old Callum Dreyer’s journey to the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, where he made history, winning South Africa’s first-ever beach sprint rowing gold medal,” coach Avlyn Gallwey told Berea Mail.

“Although unranked, Callum completely dominated the men’s solo coastal beach sprints competition, defeating Spain’s Diego Molina Martinez in the final on Saly Beach with an absolute event-best time of 2:15.65. Because this is the first time beach sprints have ever featured in an Olympic event, Callum is officially the first-ever Olympic record holder, setting the absolute fastest time of the entire regatta during his final golden run.”

Coach reflects on Dreyer’s rapid rise

Gallwey described Dreyer as an incredible athlete and an amazing young man who blew the team away, adding that he possesses quiet determination, calmness under extreme pressure and a maturity far beyond his years.

She beamed: “It has been an absolute privilege to witness a local KZN athlete who only took up beach sprint rowing five months ago blow the global competition away. We owe a massive thank you to everyone back home for the flood of love and support that carried us down the beach. A huge thank you [to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee], RowSA, our Team SA management, medical staff and our chef de mission Sizwe for all their hard work and support.

“I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to flat-water head coach Ernie Steenkamp at Hilton College whose foundational technical guidance masterfully prepared Callum’s precision and ‘engine’ on Midmar Dam for this elite achievement, as well as our invaluable team support network, including our male boat handler, Martin. The flawless hosting by [the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games], the warmth of the Senegalese people and the superb organisation made this an unforgettable campaign. Callum has done his country, his school, KZN Beach Sprints and our entire local community so proud.”

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Wendy Sithole

Wendy Sithole is currently a community media journalist, attached to Berea Mail (Durban). She first joined Caxton Newspapers in 2004. After a newsroom hiatus she rejoined Caxton in 2024. She is responsible for reporting through writing and photography, for both print copy and digital platforms. She studied Journalism and Social Sciences. Apart from reporting, Wendy possesses vast knowledge in the spheres Communication, of Public Relations and Events publicity.

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