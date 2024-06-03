Enjoy good coffee – even on a tight budget

Finding the perfect coffee machine can significantly enhance your daily coffee experience. Here are some of the best coffee machines currently available, catering to various preferences and budgets.

De’Longhi Magnifica S

This is an excellent choice for those who love a fully automatic experience. This machine is equipped with an integrated grinder, allowing you to enjoy freshly ground coffee with every cup. It features a simple interface with customisable settings, letting you adjust the strength and volume of your coffee. The frother makes it easy to create delicious cappuccinos and lattes.

Nespresso VertuoPlus

For those who prefer the convenience of pod coffee machines, the Nespresso VertuoPlus is a standout option. This machine uses Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules, which are known for their high-quality coffee. The VertuoPlus offers five cup sizes, from espresso to alto, and uses Centrifusion technology to brew coffee with a rich, crema-topped finish.

Breville Barista Express

This semi-automatic machine is perfect for the aspiring home barista. It gives you the flexibility to grind your fresh beans with its integrated conical burr grinder. It offers precise control over grinding size and dose, and the steam wand allows for manual milk texturing, allowing you to create creative café-quality beverages at home.

Keurig K-Elite

This versatile and easy-to-use single-serve coffee maker offers a variety of brew sizes and is compatible with both K-Cup pods and the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter. The machine includes a strong brew setting for a more intense cup of coffee and an iced coffee setting for refreshing cold beverages.

Jura E8

A high-end automatic coffee machine that excels in both functionality and aesthetics, the Jura E8 features an intuitive colour display and offers a wide range of specialty coffees at the touch of a button. The Pulse Extraction Process optimises extraction time, ensuring maximum flavour for short specialty coffees. The AromaG3 grinder preserves the full aroma of the coffee beans.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

If you want to buy a coffee machine that is reliable and user-friendly, this fully automatic espresso machine is an excellent option. It offers a variety of coffee options, including espresso, cappuccino, and latte macchiato. The machine has an intuitive touch display and a classic milk frother for creamy foam. The AquaClean filter allows you to enjoy up to 5 000 cups without the need for descaling.

Cuisinart DCC-3200

This programmable coffee maker allows you to brew up to 14 cups. It features adjustable brew strength and a 24-hour programmable timer. The machine also includes a self-cleaning function and a permanent gold-tone filter, ensuring your coffee tastes fresh and pure every time.

Beans and brewers

With South Africa climbing the top coffee destination list, you can rest assured that you will find the perfect coffee beans to pair with the perfect coffee machine. These coffee machines offer a range of features to suit different tastes and preferences, ensuring that you can find the perfect one to enhance your coffee experience.