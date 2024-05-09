Thanks, brew! Cape Town makes ‘World’s Best Cities for Coffee’ list

The Cape of Coffee: The Mother City caused a stir by securing a spot on the 2024 list of the world's top 10 cities for coffee.

Cape Town has been named one of the World’s Best Cities for Coffee. Picture: iStock

In a toast to the roast of Cape Town’s perfectly percolated caffeine culture, the city recently gained global recognition by featuring on Food & Wine magazine’s 2024 list of the World’s Top 10 Cities for Coffee.

The ranking, which is determined by a Global Tastemakers panel of more than 180 travel and drinks experts, celebrates the best culinary destinations worldwide.

Global coffee culture

From Milan to Tokyo, Lisbon to Cape Town, these cities offer an array of destinations serving up the perfect café culture fix.

Whether you enjoy a cuppa, a koffie, kofu, or just plain ikhofi, according to RGA, we consume about 2.25 billion cups a day on a global scale.

2024 list of World’s Best Cities for Coffee

So where, exactly, can you find the best cup?

According to the prestigious US culinary magazine Food & Wine‘s coveted list, the Danish capital of Copenhagen rates as the top destination for globe-trotting coffee lovers.

Cape Town secured ninth spot on the list. Take a look:

Copenhagen, Denmark Tokyo, Japan Sydney, Australia San Francisco, United States Milan, Italy Lisbon, Portugal Amsterdam, Netherlands London, England Cape Town, South Africa Melbourne, Australia

High praise for Mother City

Following the announcement, Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, had the following to say:

“Cape Town’s recognition as one of the world’s best cities for coffee is a testament to our local community’s passion, creativity, and resilience.

“From the exceptional roasters to the skilled baristas, our city’s coffee scene reflects the vibrant and diverse culture that makes Cape Town so special.”

Steampunk-inspired excellence

Cape Town’s Truth Coffee Roasting has been voted the world’s best coffee shop by The Daily Telegraph two years in a row for its high-end brew, emphasis on bean origins, as well as sustainability.

“There are few cafes in the world as stunning as Truth, a ‘steampunk-inspired’ artisan coffee shop that is filled from top to bottom with metal piping and quirky old machinery,” the But people don’t just flock there for the decor – the coffee is all hand-roasted in a vintage cast-iron drum, and the company supplies many of South Africa’s top hotels,” The Daily Telegraph wrote.

Freshly ground initiatives unite communities

The Mother City’s vibrant coffee culture, however, extends beyond its cafés with various initiatives aimed at uniting communities.

The I Love Coffee Group, one of South Africa’s largest coffee shops run by the deaf community, has become a force for positive change since its inception in 2016.

With seven sites in Cape Town, the organisation provides employment, training, and growth opportunities for the deaf and partially deaf community while fostering connections between deaf and hearing people through their shared love of coffee.

