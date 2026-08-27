Johannesburg woman breaks new ground in Jodo martial arts

Stacey Williams never imagined that stepping outside her comfort zone would lead her to becoming the first woman to train in Jodo at RKC Dojo, reports Sandton Chronicle.

Nearly two years after beginning her martial arts journey at the dojo, Williams has progressed from Iaido into Jodo and recently completed her first Jodo kyu grading.

For Williams, being the only woman currently training in Jodo can initially feel intimidating, but the support of her fellow students has helped her find her place.

“It can be intimidating at first to be the only woman training Jodo currently, and I am fortunate that the team I train with is so inclusive. Part of what I love about this martial art is that your gender, age or size isn’t relevant.”

Her journey began after a family friend, James Miller, encouraged her to push herself beyond her comfort zone. His passion for Jodo inspired Williams to give martial arts a chance. Miller later passed away, but his influence remains an important part of her journey.

During her recent grading, Williams said she thought about Miller as she faced the pressure of the assessment.

“I tried to keep my calm and remind myself that even if I make mistakes, to just keep going and not let them throw me. I also tried to keep my late mentor, James, in mind, just knowing that regardless of the outcome, he would have just been happy to see me try.”

The grading was particularly challenging because it was the first Jodo kyu grading held at the dojo in some time. Williams had not previously seen how the assessment was structured, adding to the uncertainty.

Her sensei reminded the students that the grading was an opportunity to demonstrate the skills they had already developed during regular training.

She said the assessment was meant ‘to create pressure to simulate a Dan grading to better prepare us for the future’, adding that it was ‘definitely intense’.

Williams admits to having moments that made her ‘question if I belonged in Jodo’.

However, having a supportive training group has helped her push through those moments.

“We hype each other up so we can push through.”

Her experience has also changed the way she sees herself outside the dojo.

“When I think back to when I first started, that version of myself would never have imagined that I would stick through it when it got hard, that I would grade or even look forward to the demonstrations we do in front of crowds.”

She said martial arts has given her a greater sense of accomplishment and made her more willing to take on new challenges.

“I found my focus and confidence even outside the dojo is the better for it.”

As Women’s Month highlights the achievements of women breaking barriers in different spaces, Williams hopes her presence in Jodo can encourage others to take that first step.

“I do hope that I can play a role in showing other women that we belong in this space just as much as anyone else. As much as I am proud to be the first woman to take up Jodo, I would love to know that maybe I made the first step a little easier for the next woman.”

For Williams, representation matters because seeing someone who looks like you in an unfamiliar environment can make taking that first step feel less daunting.

“I think sometimes just seeing someone you identify with in a space makes you feel less alone, and suddenly it is a little less scary to start.”

She encourages women who may be considering martial arts not to let assumptions about who belongs prevent them from trying.

“I would tell them that it can be such a rewarding experience, that there is a supportive, kind and slightly crazy community ready to embrace them. Not just here in South Africa but internationally.”

Williams now has her sights set on the next grading, but her bigger ambition is to see more women join Jodo.

“There is always a new goal post to aim for after a grading. My personal focus is on building towards the next grading ahead. A bigger goal would be to see other women join us.”

Looking back, Williams said she once believed she would not fit into martial arts or be able to handle its demands. Two years later, she is still training and has earned a grade she once might not have imagined achieving.

Now, Williams hopes her own journey will inspire other women to challenge their ideas of where they belong and take up the sport.