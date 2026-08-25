9-year-old Fourways cricket star shines with unbeaten half-century

Carter Eilertsen (9) has already made a name for himself on the cricket field, delivering an outstanding performance for Old Lions U11 Orange recently, earning the Man of the Match award in their NAS Junior T20 clash against Delfos U11, reports Fourways Review.

The young opening batter from Fourways in Johannesburg produced an unbeaten 56 runs off just 39 balls, striking eight fours and a towering six to lead Old Lions to a commanding 10-wicket victory. Together with opening partner Ben Barbour, Carter helped his side chase down the target in only 10.2 overs, with the pair remaining unbeaten throughout the innings.

Old Lions U11 Orange NAS team after a successful match day.

Photo: Supplied

For Carter, hearing his name announced as Man of the Match was a proud moment. “For the first match I was proud of myself, and for the second match I just had a feeling I was going to get it again.”

Despite his composed innings, Carter admitted there were nerves as he approached his half-century. “I felt like I was trying to calm myself down because I was a bit nervous because I really wanted my 50. When I got it, it felt like I had got 50 fifties. I was so happy.”

Carter also credits the positive culture at Old Lions for making every match enjoyable. “I love how we never come last and always make it to the top three.”

Coach Devon Kandan and Carter Eilertsen after an outstanding performance for Old Lions U11 Orange NAS. Photo: Supplied

While many young cricketers look up to international stars, Carter’s greatest inspiration is much closer to home. “My dad, because he plays with me a lot and he is the one who found my coaches.”

Although Carter dreams of achieving even more milestones on the field, including scoring a century and taking a hat-trick, he has already started thinking about life beyond cricket. “Maybe for one year, if I have the chance, I’ll play for South Africa, but I want to be a business owner.”

Candice, Carter, and Mike Eilertsen. Photo: Supplied

His father, Mike Eilertsen, said watching his son’s growth in the sport has been a rewarding journey. “In his first match at seven, he batted at number nine and was bowled on his fourth ball, but that night he told me, ‘Dad, I want to be really good at cricket’. I explained that if he’s willing to work hard and put in the hours, we would support him every step of the way.

“A year later, he took five wickets against the same team and helped his side win the tournament. Now, at nine, he is playing for the U11s as an impact player. Seeing him named Man of the Match this weekend made me incredibly proud because it showed that his determination, vision, and many hours of hard work are paying off.”

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