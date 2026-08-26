Former Springbok Sevens player appointed U18 Springbok assistant coach

For Stompi Catherine Lowane, rugby has been a lifelong journey that recently reached a new milestone when the Valke Women coach was selected as a U18 Springbok assistant coach for the SA Schools team, reports Kempton Express.

The appointment was an emotional and proud moment for Lowane, who has been involved in rugby since she was eight years old.

“I think about the little girl who picked up a rugby ball at eight and never stopped carrying it. I am still carrying that ball today – just in a different way,” she said.

Born in Kragbron in the Free State, Lowane’s family later moved to Sasolburg. She started playing rugby at the age of eight and represented the Valke provincially from the age of 16.

Her playing career also included stints with the Sharks, Lions and Griffons. She was part of the first Springbok Sevens team and the U20 Junior Women’s team.

“Eventually, my body could no longer allow me to play at the level I wanted to. But I realised that I wasn’t finished with rugby – I simply had to learn how to carry the ball differently,” she said.

That realisation led Lowane into coaching. She began coaching junior teams with the Griffons before returning to the Valke, where she coached the juniors from 2021 and moved to the senior women’s team in 2023.

After about a decade in coaching, Lowane said she has learned that coaching requires a very different approach from playing.

“You have to continue learning, understand people, develop players and constantly develop yourself,” she said.

Being selected for the U18 Springbok coaching team was a moment Lowane described as almost unbelievable.

Receiving her green blazer and being capped at national level was particularly meaningful after spending most of her life on the rugby field.

The national coaching environment also gave her an opportunity to learn at a higher level. As an assistant coach, she was responsible for line-outs and scrums.

“I was fortunate to work under a very good head coach who delegated responsibilities to me and trusted me with my role. We also had Katlego Lynch as our mentor, who brought a very professional approach to the programme,” said Lowane.

She said the experience highlighted the importance of preparation, planning, communication, analysis and accountability.

The coaching team worked according to a detailed daily programme, with analysis sessions and preparation before training, followed by further analysis and preparation for the following day.

“Nothing was left to chance. Everything was reviewed, discussed and planned,” she said.

Lowane’s selection followed a transition coaching camp where 26 coaches were assessed and rated towards Level 3.

“When I went into that camp, my mindset was simple; I had to make sure I used the opportunity and that I was not forgotten,” she said.

“I worked hard, gave everything I had and made sure I showed what I could bring to the environment. When the results came back and I was ranked second, and then received the call-up, it was a very special moment.”

Lowane said women’s rugby still faces significant challenges, particularly in terms of resources, funding and professional opportunities.

She believes greater investment is needed to develop the women’s game and create sustainable opportunities for female players and coaches.

As a female coach working in a traditionally male-dominated environment, Lowane said she has learned the importance of preparing herself rather than waiting for circumstances to change.

“Someone once said to me, ‘You have to equip yourself first to fight your way through a male-dominated space,’ and that stayed with me,” she said.

“I am continuously educating myself, developing my coaching skills, gaining qualifications and making sure that when an opportunity comes, I am equipped to take it.”

Lowane has three mentors, all of whom are men, who she credits with helping her develop her coaching, leadership and professional skills.

She also admires Laurian Johannes-Haupt, the Springbok Women’s assistant coach, for the way she has established herself in the game.

Lowane said one lesson she wants to carry forward is to “earn your place, own your space and contribute”.

Now that she has been capped at national level, Lowane hopes to remain within the system and continue progressing as a coach.

Her immediate goal is to begin her Level 3 coaching qualification at the end of September and work towards completing it at the highest level possible.

Although she is permanently employed in the corporate world, Lowane said she continues to invest in her education, coaching qualifications and experience so that she is prepared when the next opportunity arises.

“I love being on the rugby field. That is where I feel most alive,” she said.

“The green blazer is not the destination. It is the beginning of the next chapter. I have been given an opportunity, and now I need to work even harder to prove that I belong at this level and to earn the opportunity to go even further.”

For the Valke coach, success is not only about her own career. She hopes her journey will encourage young girls to believe that they, too, can find a place in rugby.

“You have to pray, work, learn, improve yourself and remain ready,” she said.

Lowane wants young players to develop themselves academically, professionally and on the rugby field so that they are ready when opportunities arise.

“I want them to look at me and think, ‘If she could do it, then maybe I can do it too.’ If my journey can make one young girl believe that there is a place for her in rugby, then that is something I will be proud of.”

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