Toyota Hilux: What to know before buying an eighth-gen model

When Toyota introduced the eighth-generation Hilux to South Africa in 2015, it did more than replace one of the country’s most popular bakkies. The new model broadened the Hilux’s appeal, combining the ruggedness expected of the nameplate with greater refinement and everyday usability in a market where bakkies increasingly serve as both workhorses and family vehicles.

Built on a strengthened evolution of Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform, the eighth-generation Hilux brought a stiffer chassis, revised suspension and a new generation of turbodiesel engines. The result was a bakkie designed to remain tough and capable while offering improved comfort, refinement and technology.

The big mechanical change was the introduction of Toyota’s GD-series turbodiesel engines, replacing the long-serving KD units. The range was headlined by the 2.8l and 2.4l four-cylinder diesels, while a 2.0l petrol engine and manual and automatic transmissions were also offered. A 4.0l V6 joined the range in 2015 but has since been discontinued.

Browse used Toyota Hilux models on CARmag

Despite the Hilux’s reputation for durability, buying an eighth-generation model, particularly a used one, is not entirely without risk. Diesel particulate filter (DPF) problems and reports of timing-chain rattle on some 2.8GD-6 engines are among the areas prospective owners should investigate before buying.

The DPF is designed to capture soot and particulate matter from the diesel engine’s exhaust. If regeneration does not take place successfully, the filter can become blocked, potentially causing the engine to enter a protective limp mode.

Some 2.8GD-6 engines have also been reported to produce a brief rattling noise from the timing chain on cold start-up. While this does not necessarily indicate impending engine failure, it is worth investigating, as it may point to premature wear of components within the timing system.

On our listings, there are several used eighth-generation Toyota Hilux models available for under R500k. Check them out here.

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