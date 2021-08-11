‘How to make love’ and ‘Cassper Nyovest’ – what South Africans are Googling

After 15 years in existence, Google has released Google Trends data to show which topics, songs, celebrities, questions and current affairs items have been top of mind for South Africans.
According to Google’s list of the most searched topics on the search engine over the past 15 years, South Africans use the internet to find the answer to pressing questions, stay informed on topical issues, connect to government services and keep up with their favourite public figures.
Google trends also revealed that South Africans rely on the web to look for work, food, entertainment and health-related information.
Here are the top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years according to Google trends data.
Top searched South Africans
- Cassper Nyovest
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- Julius Malema
- Jacob Zuma
- Bonang Matheba
- Zodwa Wabantu
- Black Coffee
- Babes Wodumo
- Senzo Meyiwa
- Pearl Thusi
Top searched international celebrities
- Kim Kardashian
- Chris Brown
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Wayne
- Christiano Ronaldo
- Donald Trump
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Lady Gaga
- One Direction
Top Google trends current affairs searches
- Load shedding
- Coronavirus South Africa
- National Treasury
- Election Results
- Heritage Day
- Boko Haram
- Hoërskool Driehoek
- Curfew South Africa
- Ramaphosa’s Wife
- Chesterville Durban
Top searched questions
- Where to stay?
- How to make money fast?
- How to make love?
- What is love?
- What is my IP?
- How to make pancakes?
- How to download from YouTube?
- How to kiss?
- How to lose weight?
- How to lose belly fat?
Top sports events and tournament searches
- La Liga
- Champions League
- English Premier League
- PSL standings
- Rugby World Cup
- Serie A
- FA Cup
- England Championship
- Europa League
- Nedbank Cup
Top job searches, past 15 years in South Africa
- DPSA vacancies
- Career Junction
- Job Mail
- Gumtree Jobs
- Eskom vacancies
- Government vacancies
- Transnet vacancies
- Jobs in Pretoria
- Best jobs
- DPSA circular
Top searched government services
- Home affairs
- Department of labour
- Department of Education
- E-filing
- Department of Home Affairs
- Post office
- City of Johannesburg
- City of Tshwane
- City Power
- Department of Justice
Top searched educational services
- My Unisa
- Google Scholar
- UP portal
- Puff and pass
- University of Pretoria
- Google Classroom
- Department of Education
- UJ Ulink
- TUT ITS
- Rosebank College
Top searched “lyrics”
- All of me lyrics
- Hallelujah lyrics
- Adele hello lyrics
- Despacito lyrics
- Thinking out loud lyrics
- Amazing grace lyrics
- Panda lyrics
- Drunk in love lyrics
- Say something lyrics
- WAP lyrics
Top food related searches according to Google trends
- Romans Pizza
- KFC menu
- Nandos menu
- Debonairs pizza
- Ocean basket
- Chicken licken menu
- Food lovers market
- Pizza perfect
- Uber Eats
- Burger King menu
Top health related searches
- Banting diet
- Pregnancy signs
- Apple cider vinegar
- NHLS login
- Symptoms of coronavirus
- Chicken pox
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Lower back pain
- Citro soda
- Blood in urine