Life sentence for man who killed the mother of his child

The High Court in Breyten, Mpumalanga, has handed a life sentence to a man who killed the mother of his two-year-old son.

The 30-year-old’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor child.

The murder took place in February this year.

During the trial, the court heard testimony describing how he killed the 20-year-old mother.

The woman was living with her grandmother and son in Piet Retief at the time.

The mother had chosen to end the relationship with her child’s father because he was abusive.

On that fateful day, when he dropped by the house for a visit, he was granted access by her grandmother, who didn’t know the couple had broken up.

The former lovers were left alone while the granny looked after the child.

But moments later, the little boy was sent to fetch something in his mother’s room.

He found his mother with stab wounds. She had been left on the floor bleeding profusely by the father of her child, who fled the scene after that.

She was certified dead by the paramedics and a murder case was opened at Piet Retief.

An investigation commenced, and a search was launched for the suspect.

The following day, the man handed himself to the police, and he was charged.

Throughout proceedings, he never pleaded guilty.

Nonetheless, he was convicted of murder on Tuesday.

Before his sentencing, the accused surprisingly asked acting judge Takalani Vincent Ratshibvumo if he could apologise to the woman’s family.

He told the woman’s family the murder was motivated by “selfishness and jealousy after she decided to end the abusive relationship.”

But Ratshibvumo was unequivocal in his decision and said there was no reason to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

He said the accused showed no remorse throughout the trial.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The Provincial Commissioner applauded the detectives, the prosecution team and the judiciary, which culminated in the hefty sentence.

