AfriForum calls for an end to curfew, gives Dlamini-Zuma until Friday to respond

Citizen Reporter

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has given Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma until Friday to respond to its call for an end to the curfew.

During his address to the nation on 30 September, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to adjusted lockdown level 1 following meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Among other changes, the President implemented a 12am to 4am curfew, later gazetted by Dlamini-Zuma.

South Africa has been in a state of disaster since 15 March 2020.

On Sunday, the country reported 262 new cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths. There are 16,767 active cases in the country.

AfriForum’s legal team on Monday sent a letter of demand to Dlamini-Zuma stating that the continued implementation of national curfews as part of the state of disaster is “irrational” and “unjustified”.

In the letter to the minister, AfriForum has requested the following:

To be provided with written reasons why there are curfews as well as supporting evidence that curfews are an effective precautionary measure against COVID-19.

To be provided with the documents and supporting documents, expert reports, evidence and data which supports the decision to enact curfews.

That the implementation of national curfews be ceased with immediate effect.

The organisation has given Dlamini-Zuma until Friday, 19 November, to respond to its letter of demand.

“The continued forcing of curfews upon the population is unacceptable and not grounded in fact-based evidence. Therefore, AfriForum has stepped in to put a stop to this irrational policy. Should AfriForum not receive a response by the above-mentioned date it will be compelled to approach the High Court for relief, pending the Department and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs providing the above requested data, supporting evidence and reasons” says Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns Manager at AfriForum.