Swallows already said to have a coach lined up

Swallows FC are understood to have narrowed down their top candidates for the coaching role after the club told Brandon Truter and his whole technical staff to not report for duty after losing 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs and finding themselves at the foot of the log.



Swallows chairman David Mogashoa is expected to move swiftly to make an appointment and two veteran coaches are said to be on the Dube Birds’ wish-list.



“If you look around, there is not much quality in terms of coaches who are without a job. Most of the best coaches are employed but there are those particular two, with a proven track record, and the pendulum might swing towards either of them. It is just a matter of time,” said a source close to the club.



Phakaaathi understands that Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt and Joel Masutha have all been considered.



Meanwhile, as previously reported, Masutha is said to be the favourite to replace Truter at Swallows.



Masutha was also fired at GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies last week. He has worked at Swallows before when they were campaigning in the first division and is said to have an amicable relationship with club chairman David Mogashoa.

“I believe he has been in touch with the club and could make a comeback soon. He had not done badly when he was there the first time

“The names of Gavin Hunt and Gordon Igesund have also been mentioned among those of possible candidates.

“I think they will go for someone who will not be a big earner because I think the financial side is also not doing well in the club,” claimed a source.



Word is that Swallows will announce their new coach before Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium.