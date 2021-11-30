News

Sport / Phakaaathi / Local Soccer / Mgosi

Mgosi Squad
Transfer insiders
2 minute read
30 Nov 2021
10:06 am

Swallows already said to have a coach lined up

Mgosi Squad

Word is that Swallows will announce their new coach before Saturday.

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa with players at Dobsonville Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Swallows FC are understood to have narrowed down their top candidates for the coaching role after the club told Brandon Truter and his whole technical staff to not report for duty after losing 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs and finding themselves at the foot of the log.

ALSO READ: Masutha one of Swallows’ top candidates?

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa is expected to move swiftly to make an appointment and two veteran coaches are said to be on the Dube Birds’ wish-list.

“If you look around, there is not much quality in terms of coaches who are without a job. Most of the best coaches are employed but there are those particular two, with a proven track record, and the pendulum might swing towards either of them. It is just a matter of time,” said a source close to the club.

Phakaaathi understands that Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt and Joel Masutha have all been considered.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Masutha is said to be the favourite to replace Truter at Swallows.

Masutha was also fired at GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies last week. He has worked at Swallows before when they were campaigning in the first division and is said to have an amicable relationship with club chairman David Mogashoa.

“I believe he has been in touch with the club and could make a comeback soon. He had not done badly when he was there the first time 

“The names of Gavin Hunt and Gordon Igesund have also been mentioned among those of possible candidates. 

“I think they will go for someone who will not be a big earner because I think the financial side is also not doing well in the club,” claimed a source.

Word is that Swallows will announce their new coach before Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL SOCCER

The hunt is over as Swallows appoint Kerr as new coach
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

MGOSI

Masutha one of Swallows’ top candidates?
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Swallows axe coach after Chiefs loss
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Hunt gets credit for Chippa victory against Baroka
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL SOCCER

The hunt is over as Swallows appoint Kerr as new coach
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

MGOSI

Masutha one of Swallows’ top candidates?
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Swallows axe coach after Chiefs loss
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Hunt gets credit for Chippa victory against Baroka
6 days ago
6 days ago