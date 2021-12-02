Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews over non-disclosure of UK citizenship

Citizen Reporter

Zolani Matthews has been fired with immediate effect as group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

According to a statement released on Thursday, the Prasa board “unanimously resolved” to terminate his employment contract.

Matthews, who was appointed CEO of Prasa in February, was suspended on 19 November after failing to declare to Prasa that he has UK citizenship.

Prasa said an investigation regarding the failure to disclose his dual citizenship followed.

“The findings as contained in investigation report by the senior counsel were adverse against Mr Matthews,” board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said.

“The board viewed the report in a very serious light and agreed with its recommendation. Mr Matthews and his lawyers are privy to the contents of the report.”

Matthews’ letter of appointment stated his employment contract could only be confirmed once he obtained favourable security clearance.

But due to the lack of disclosure regarding his dual citizenship, Prasa said the State Security Agency had declined to issue him top security clearance, “or any other security clearance”.

The Prasa board will begin recruiting a new group CEO in due course.

Following Matthews’ suspension in November, Prasa group chief information officer David Mphelo was appointed acting CEO.