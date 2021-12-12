Daily news update: De Klerk’s state memorial service today and Zuma’s signed book cost R1,000

Citizen Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma is releasing a book about his presidency. Picture: Twitter

Former president Jacob Zuma is releasing a book that will tell “his truth” of his presidency.

During the virtual book launch, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said the book is coming at the right time after the local government elections on 1 November.

The book is titled Jacob Zuma Speaks.

“All has been said about the presidency of Jacob Zuma. A lot of falsehoods, a lot of untruths have been told. This book is about setting the record straight.”

The Presidency said the SIU report contained information on matters that have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution. Photo: iStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the final Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Presidency said on Saturday.

Acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa was studying the report and would keep the public abreast of developments in this matter.



“The Presidency will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings,” Seale said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter/President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday deliver the eulogy at the state memorial service for the late former president of apartheid South Africa, FW de Klerk, the Presidency confirmed on Saturday.

De Klerk, who served as deputy president under former president Nelson Mandela from 1994 to 1996 in the government of national unity, died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer. He was laid to rest at a private ceremony.

A state memorial service in honour of De Klerk’s role in South Africa’s transition to democracy in the 1990s will be held on Sunday morning at the Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre.

New Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell announced her mayoral committee members on 11 December 2021. Picture: Twitter @CityofEkurhuleni

New Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell announced her mayoral committee members on Saturday.

In a statement, Campbell, the Democratic Alliance (DA) member said she took careful consideration, broad consultation with their coalition partners and is confident that the individuals will deliver services and be accountable.

“Together, we have made a commitment to every single resident and every single business in Ekurhuleni that during this five-year term-of-office we will be focused on building a capable, service delivery driven city that will reposition Ekurhuleni as the economic hub the Gauteng,” she said.

The late Themsie Times. Picture: Twitter

The passing of Themsie Times who played Maria in 7de Laan took fans of the soapie and the country by surprise.

News of her death was announced on Friday, she was a long time cast member of the SABC 2 soapie.

7de Laan and the national broadcaster, the SABC, released a joint statement saying Times had “warmed her way into the hearts of many South Africans through her character Maria on 7de Laan.

“Themsie played the role of Maria from 2003-2016. The character was a strong-willed, business savvy yet warm-hearted woman. She worked for Septimas ‘Oubaas’ van Zyl‘s (played by Pierre van Pletzen) family for years, since he was a child. Maria then moved in with Oubaas on orders from his mother, to ensure that he was well taken care of,” their statement read.

‘u’thando Nesthembu’ stars on Mzansi Magic, MaNgwabe, MaYeni and Musa Mseleku. Picture: Twitter

Viewers are still talking about this week’s episode of u’thando Nesthembu where businessman Musa Mseleku made his intentions clear of wife number five.

On Thursday’s episode fans of the polygamy show, thought that wife number three, MaNgwabe was over sharing a man with three other women.

In previous seasons of u’thando Nesthembu the wives, especially MaNgwabe and MaYeni have threatened to leave Musa if he decides to take a fifth wife.