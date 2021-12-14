Asanda Matlhare
Asanda Matlhare
2 minute read
14 Dec 2021
5:15 am
News

Fourth wave ‘may be turning’ in Gauteng, says experts

Asanda Matlhare

Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes says spike does not always mean surge is over.

Image: iStock
With President Cyril Ramaphosa isolating after testing positive for Covid on Sunday and new cases remaining relatively high, it is still unclear when the nation will be updated on the president’s meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council. Senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Ridhwaan Suliman said in a tweet the fourth wave in Gauteng might be turning. “Early indications that confirmed #Covid cases and #omicron wave in Gauteng may have reached a peak! Don’t have latest provincial test numbers, but based on previous waves’ trajectories, this looks promising.” This was after new daily infections surpassed...

